Grand Slam hero Peter O'Mahony provided a very special moment for one Irish fan in the aftermath of Ireland's stunning victory over England at Twickenham.

Grand Slam hero Peter O'Mahony provided a very special moment for one Irish fan in the aftermath of Ireland's stunning victory over England at Twickenham.

Peter O'Mahony proves his undoubted class with heartwarming gesture to make Irish fan's day

Kildare native Jennifer Malone captured the hearts of GAA fans everywhere when she was pictured consoling Waterford's Pauric Mahony after the Deise were beaten by Kilkenny in their All-Ireland semi-final replay in 2016, but this time she was on the receiving end of a touching gesture.

Jennifer is a regular at Irish training sessions at Carton House and is a huge sports fan. Rugby fan Jennifer Malone snapped a selfie with some of her heroes at the Irish training camp yesterday. Joe Schmidt’s men are gearing up for the challenge of Wales in the Aviva Stadium tomorrow and they took some time out to mingle with supporters. Six Nations debutant Chris Farrell, John Ryan, Quinn Roux and Jack McGrath stopped to pose for a photo with Jennifer at Carton House, Co Kildare. The invasion of Welsh fans has already begun and thousands will make the short journey across the Irish Sea for the clash. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Joe Canning with Jennifer Malone at Croke Park today Jennifer Malone and Pauric Mahony last year O'Mahony recognised the superfan in the stands and brought the Six Nations trophy to her to lift and gave her his winner's medal.

She was clearly chuffed with her magical memento. Yes my sister got to lift the six nations trophy today in Twickenham and got Peter O’Mahoney’s medal and yes I am extremelyyyyy jealous pic.twitter.com/NVU3L4suUp — Rachel Malone (@RachelMalone976) March 17, 2018 BUT look how happy she is 💕 pic.twitter.com/Yazh9iyoCI — Rachel Malone (@RachelMalone976) March 17, 2018

Online Editors