Peter O'Mahony proves his undoubted class with heartwarming gesture to make Irish fan's day
Grand Slam hero Peter O'Mahony provided a very special moment for one Irish fan in the aftermath of Ireland's stunning victory over England at Twickenham.
Kildare native Jennifer Malone captured the hearts of GAA fans everywhere when she was pictured consoling Waterford's Pauric Mahony after the Deise were beaten by Kilkenny in their All-Ireland semi-final replay in 2016, but this time she was on the receiving end of a touching gesture.
Jennifer is a regular at Irish training sessions at Carton House and is a huge sports fan.
O'Mahony recognised the superfan in the stands and brought the Six Nations trophy to her to lift and gave her his winner's medal.
She was clearly chuffed with her magical memento.
Yes my sister got to lift the six nations trophy today in Twickenham and got Peter O’Mahoney’s medal and yes I am extremelyyyyy jealous pic.twitter.com/NVU3L4suUp— Rachel Malone (@RachelMalone976) March 17, 2018
BUT look how happy she is 💕 pic.twitter.com/Yazh9iyoCI— Rachel Malone (@RachelMalone976) March 17, 2018
Online Editors
