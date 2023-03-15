Peter O'Mahony is going to relish what might 'probably be the biggest game' of his storied career

Peter O'Mahony doesn't often shy away from a challenge and he's not about to blink in the face of the enormity of what's awaiting him and his team on Saturday.

No Irish team has won a Grand Slam at Lansdowne Road and having managed 93 Ireland caps and led the Lions into the 2017 series opener, the Corkman believes the opportunity makes this his biggest Test yet.

After producing a brilliant performance against Scotland that went a long way to securing the shot at history, O'Mahony is relishing it.

"It's very exciting," he said.

"These weeks don't come around very often in anyone's career.

"We've certainly talked about treating it with the utmost respect but enjoying the week.

"I think playing the game, not the occasion is the thing for us. The occasion could be all-encompassing or a lot of weight to take, but for this team it's just about the performance and another game in the Six Nations.

"It's probably the biggest one (week of his career).

"Certainly the biggest one of this group's campaign, but it's great to be able to sit here and say these games are getting bigger and bigger.

"That was certainly our plan at the start of this, but as I said it's easy to get caught up in what is a very big and important weekend, from our point of view it's purely about playing the game and playing our game, and trusting our game is strong."

O'Mahony is not getting carried away with the opportunity, however.

"It would mean a huge amount but me sitting here talking about it isn’t going to help me perform on Saturday," he said.

"The plan for us is performance, performance, performance, go after the game, play to win and give it our very best shot. Look, if that isn’t enough then fair play."

And, while England are being roundly written off after their dire defeat to France at Twickenham, O'Mahony is expecting a much-improved performance from Steve Borthwick's men.

"I’m not buying it. I’ve been lucky enough to play alongside a big chunk of that English team and I know how proud they are," he said.

"I know how proud they are to play with their country.

"I know what quality of player they are, quality of person they are and how important it would be for them to put on a performance for themselves more than anyone, to show themselves the potential that I certainly know they have, but that’s the challenge for us.

"We’re expecting the best version of those English boys to come to the Aviva on Saturday and to perform and to do that, we know we’ve got to be at our very best so I’m certainly not buying that."