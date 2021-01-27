'Paul is going to add to any environment' - Farrell and Sexton back O'Connell to make big impact

Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton are expecting Paul O'Connell to have a big impact as Ireland's new forwards coach.

O'Connell will join the Ireland camp in an official capacity for the first time when the squad gather this evening ahead of the Six Nations.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain will run through his first pitch session tomorrow, as preparations ramp up for the Six Nations opener against Wales on Sunday week.

Considering Ireland's lineout struggles last year, O'Connell will be expected to solidify the set-piece, but his remit is not just limited to the lineout.

Having spent time in camp last year, O'Connell got an insight into how things work under Farrell, and the Ireland head coach wants to see his new forwards specialist bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to the setup.

"First of all, he has been brought in to add," Farrell said.

"To be himself and the obvious thing would be that Paul is going to add to any environment.

"Myself and Paul have a good rugby relationship for many years now. He is someone who I keep in touch with on a regular occasion.

"We have had him in camp a couple of times and I have always been interested in what his thoughts are and what his next steps are etc.

"I suppose conversations just keep on having over a period of time, and yeah, the timing is right for now for Paul to come into camp and get ready for this Six Nations."

Sexton played alongside and was captained by O'Connell for years, and the current Ireland skipper is relishing the chance to have his former team-mate as part of the set-up.

"I've caught up with a couple of times, I obviously know what an impact Paul has on teams by playing under him when he was captain of Ireland and for 10 or 15 years with Ireland and Munster, the impact he had on their environments and he's no different here,” Sexton enthused.

"He's a brilliant leader, he's a brilliant person and his passion for the game is second to none and that will rub off on us.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and that's all I can."

Sexton also revealed that he expects further updates on player contract situations over the coming fortnight.

Having previously placed all negotiations on hold due to the financial difficulties arising from the pandemic, the IRFU have now begun talks, with Ulster announcing a flurry of new deals this week.

Sexton is one of several high-profile internationals out of contract at the end of the season, but he is optimistic that it won't be a distraction during the Six Nations.

"Obviously as captain it's important that you're mindful of people's situations and making sure you are asking about how they are getting on with things, but there's people who are outside of our bubble who are in a lot worse situations than we are at the moment, so we've got a touch of reality there," Sexton added.

"Obviously with the contract stuff, I think most guys are underway now (with talks) and hopefully they'll be all sorted out over the next week or two because you want to get it done and dusted before such a big campaign coming up.

"If not, there will be breaks during the Six Nations I suppose and those fallow weeks to pick up the pieces if there are last bits to be done.

"It can be a distraction if you let it be a distraction, but I think guys here know how important the Six Nations is and we're just looking forward to getting the rugby side of things underway."

