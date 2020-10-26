Close

Paris will be step up and the true test of Ireland progress

Plenty to please Farrell in Saturday's seven-try rout against Italy but title pressure and resurgent France represent a real step up

Magic moment: Ireland flanker Peter O&rsquo;Mahony offloads out of a tackle by Italy&rsquo;s Federico Mori in the build-up to a try by Bundee Aki. Photo: Sportsfile

Magic moment: Ireland flanker Peter O’Mahony offloads out of a tackle by Italy’s Federico Mori in the build-up to a try by Bundee Aki. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

In these straitened times, the IRFU could really do with an Irish win in Paris next Saturday. The difference between first and fourth place is €3.3m, so there is more at stake than a trophy after the curfew sets in in Paris.

Andy Farrell and his team know that a bonus-point win at the Stade de France will guarantee them the title.

Ireland have only ever scored four tries once away to the French, and that came in that madcap 2006 match when they were chasing an unassailable lead.