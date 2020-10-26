Paris will be step up and the true test of Ireland progress

In these straitened times, the IRFU could really do with an Irish win in Paris next Saturday. The difference between first and fourth place is €3.3m, so there is more at stake than a trophy after the curfew sets in in Paris.

Andy Farrell and his team know that a bonus-point win at the Stade de France will guarantee them the title.

Ireland have only ever scored four tries once away to the French, and that came in that madcap 2006 match when they were chasing an unassailable lead.

If they can't make history by winning with four tries for the first time, then England's result in Rome becomes relevant.

Saturday's win over Italy means Ireland's points difference is 23 points more favourable than Eddie Jones' team going into the final weekend, so if England win by more than that total and pick up a winning bonus then they'll give Ireland a total to chase.

It has all the hallmarks of a thrilling Super Saturday in the style of that mad 2015 finale when Joe Schmidt's Ireland claimed the title while eating their dinner in Murrayfield, as an England side coached by Stuart Lancaster and Andy Farrell chased a total and came up just short.

Confidence

And, after Saturday's impressive seven-try win over the Italians, Ireland will make the journey to Paris with confidence.

"These big games going into the final week are the games that you want to be involved in," Farrell said after watching the best of the four Ireland performances since he took over.

"Giving yourself a chance to be in the fight is one thing, looking forward to the challenge and relishing the challenge and going meeting it head on is where you want to be as a top-level sportsman so I'm sure our lads feel that way.

"Just to win in Paris is very tough, isn't it?

"We all know that. The squad that they picked (for their 38-21 win over Wales on Saturday night) is a very strong squad so to go over there and get any form of win would be a tremendous achievement.

"I suppose as the game goes on we will see how it falls and we will adapt accordingly.

"We are certainly not getting ahead of ourselves and being brash enough to say we are going to go over to Paris as though everything is going to go according to plan and we will come up smelling of roses, you know, that we are going to get four tries against them.

"I am sure (France defence coach) Shaun (Edwards) would have something big to say about that.

"So we just have to concentrate on the performance, we have got to make sure that we tidy up a few things that we have learned from today. We have to finish off the tournament well and hopefully that gets us through."

Garry Ringrose will be missed after breaking his jaw in an unfortunate collision with Paolo Garbisi's knee midway through the first half, but Robbie Henshaw can slot in at outside centre comfortably.

The Athlone native might not have his Leinster colleague's capacity to unlock a defence, but he showed up well when he came in at the Aviva Stadium and has a strong relationship with Bundee Aki who is on top of his game.

Everyone looked good against Italy, partly because the opposition tried to play plenty of rugby but were destroyed at the breakdown.

Admire

Ireland won 11 ruck turnovers, eight in the first half, while they operated off quick ball 80 per cent of the time.

That provided the backs with the extra half-second they needed to find space, but there was much to admire about the way the home side varied their attacking game and relieved the pressure on Johnny Sexton.

Farrell handed out four new caps and can be happy with the way the quartet contributed, especially starters Hugo Keenan and Will Connors who shone.

Sexton let slip that Keith Earls trained fully as part of the opposition in training on Wednesday, so the Munster man must be under consideration for this weekend.

Perhaps he'll slip into the No 23 shirt to add some experience to the bench, but it's hard to see anyone missing out on selection after such a cohesive, impressive display.

Certainly, the pack delivered a muscular, aggressive performance with Andrew Porter to the forefront of the effort, while the backs looked dangerous and Jacob Stockdale delivered a display at full-back that suggested he'll remain there for the next six weeks.

Back in January it seemed to be the consensus that winning the three home games would make for a satisfactory first Six Nations for the new coach, but he's aiming higher and a victory in Paris with this new-look team would firmly show that this is his team and they're moving in the right direction.

France will ask much more difficult questions of Ireland's power-game and set-piece, while their bristling attack will put the defence under greater strain.

On Saturday night, they served notice of their intention to play and with livewire Antoine Dupont central to their efforts, they bring danger to every facet of play.

And yet, with no home crowd to feed off there won't be the same intimidation factor for this Ireland team with so many Six Nations novices.

Certainly, Caelan Doris looked unfazed on Saturday as he gave his most complete performance in an Ireland shirt to date, while Connors and Keenan took to international rugby like ducks to water.

Henshaw and Peter O'Mahony looked like men determined to make a point after being dropped, while CJ Stander and Tadhg Beirne gave the team a relentless energy.

Certainly, the balance of the Doris, Connors and Stander back-row looked right on the money, but tackling Italians and facing the French ball-carriers are very different things and they'll need to step up a level.

Standards

There was plenty to work on too, given the first and third quarters saw a drop in standards and plenty of mistakes.

It's all forgiveable given this was their first match in almost eight months, but the standards must rise along with the stakes this weekend.

So, Ireland go back to their bubble with a spring in their step and something to work off.

They've been hammering Italy at home for years now, but in the context of this team and in these strange circumstances it was a decent starting point.

This week is a huge step up and a real test of where this Ireland team is at. We'll know where they stand by midnight next Saturday.