Monday 4 February 2019

Over 1.4m viewers tuned into Ireland's shock Six Nations defeat to England

2 February 2019; Head coach Joe Schmidt prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Over 1.4 million people tuned in to view Ireland's opening game of the 2019 Six Nations on Virgin Media One.

Joe Schmidt's side were handed a shock 32-20 defeat by England at the Aviva Stadium, ending the prospect of a second consecutive Grand Slam.

A peak audience of 1.1m watched the game on Virgin Media One, with an average audience of 979,400 tuning in, which represented a 68% average viewing share. 1.45m total viewers tuned in across the broadcast.

The average audience was an increase on the 951,000 which watched Ireland clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham last March.

Viewership to the opening three games averaged 524,000, which represents a growth of 51% on last year’s games.

