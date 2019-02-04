Over 1.4m viewers tuned into Ireland's shock Six Nations defeat to England

Over 1.4 million people tuned in to view Ireland's opening game of the 2019 Six Nations on Virgin Media One.

Joe Schmidt's side were handed a shock 32-20 defeat by England at the Aviva Stadium, ending the prospect of a second consecutive Grand Slam.

A peak audience of 1.1m watched the game on Virgin Media One, with an average audience of 979,400 tuning in, which represented a 68% average viewing share. 1.45m total viewers tuned in across the broadcast.

The average audience was an increase on the 951,000 which watched Ireland clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham last March.

Viewership to the opening three games averaged 524,000, which represents a growth of 51% on last year’s games.

