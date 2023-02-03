Our team of experts give their predictions for Wales v Ireland

3 February 2023; The Ireland squad train under a closed roof during their captain's run at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

As Andy Farrell chases his first win in Cardiff as head coach, our experts predict the scoreline for Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash against Wales.

RÚAIDHRÍ O’CONNOR

The loss of Tadhg Furlong narrows the gap between the teams and Wales will relish having home advantage, but Ireland should still hold all the aces as they arrive in Cardiff as the tournament favourites look to get the ball rolling on a Grand Slam. They’re the better team and need to make it count.

Wales 19 Ireland 23

WILL SLATTERY

Even with the absence of Tadhg Furlong and the return of Warren Gatland, Ireland will be too strong for Wales.

Wales 16 Ireland 24

TONY WARD

A potential banana skin for all the obvious first-game reasons. That said if we are as good at this point in time as we believe we are, then the time is here and that time is now. Ireland by 10.

Wales 16 Ireland 26

SINÉAD KISSANE

There’s the obvious Gatland and Cardiff factors but this settled Ireland team – even without the injured Furlong – are further along their development. Wales will try to be disruptive but Ireland have shown they can handle it that way too.

Wales 16 Ireland 22

VINCENT HOGAN

Hard to see the Gatland factor proving anything more than muffled background noise given the different psychological places from which the teams approach this Six Nations. After a frustrating decade in Cardiff, Ireland to give a statement performance.

Wales 15 Ireland 26

CIAN TRACEY

If Ireland get quick ruck ball, their slick attack can expose Wales’ new defensive system, but that will be easier said than done. A strong bench to call upon could tip a tight affair in Ireland’s favour.

Wales 19 Ireland 23

LINDSAY PEAT

I expect it to start off tight but Ireland’s superior depth and more incisive attacking options should see them open their campaign with a victory in Cardiff.

Wales 17 Ireland 27

DAVID KELLY

A definitive year requires a commanding opening statement. Ireland are a superior force and something approaching the form of last summer should sweep them to convincing victory; they must demand nothing less.

Wales 12 Ireland 30