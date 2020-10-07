'Our focus is on completing the 2020 Championship' - Six Nations say moving 2021 games not yet discussed

The Six Nations have dampened reports that the 2021 tournament is set to be moved to a later date in the new year.

Although it remains a possibility amidst the difficulties brought about by the current pandemic, tournament organisers insist that no formal discussions have taken place yet.



As things stand, this year's elongated Six Nations is set to be completed later this month with Ireland due to host Italy in Dublin on October 24, before Andy Farrell's men round off their campaign with a trip to Paris the following week.



The Six Nations says it remains focused on ensuring that the tournament is completed before they turn their attention to next year's.



“There have been no formal discussions to move the 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship and at this point, all our focus is on completing the remaining fixtures from the 2020 Championship,” a statement read.



“As is the case for many sports, a key priority for rugby stakeholders is the return of fans to stadia and we are working with all relevant authorities and governing bodies to find a suitable and safe solution to achieve this.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac had suggested that the Six Nations could start later in 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions, which look like continuing to prevent supporters from attending games.



The IRFU, like every other union, are hemorrhaging money as long as games are played behind closed doors, and with the 2021 tournament due to start on February 6, fears are already growing about its viability.



IRFU CEO Philip Browne has laid bare the problems facing Irish rugby ,with this year's losses expected to be in excess of €30 million, if games continue to be played without supporters.

Online Editors