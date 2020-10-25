| 11°C Dublin

Opportunity knocked for Hugo Keenan and he delivered daunting evidence of his talent

Roy Curtis

Ireland's Hugo Keenan breaks clear to score his second try during the Six Nations win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland's Hugo Keenan breaks clear to score his second try during the Six Nations win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland's Hugo Keenan breaks clear to score his second try during the Six Nations win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland's Hugo Keenan breaks clear to score his second try during the Six Nations win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Even on the fantasy island of his imagination, Hugo Keenan could not have imagined a debut so dreamily outlandish.

An afternoon of his life, one that propels the 24-year-old Dubliner toward the world’s fashion capital with a new label stitched to his green uniform: Hugo Boss.

Trendy, in vogue, tailor-made for the big stage, poised to sashay down a Parisian catwalk in a Saturday night contest that will decide this strange, truncated Six Nations, one Ireland will seize with an admittedly difficult-to-imagine bonus point victory over France.

