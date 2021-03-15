Only beating England will save Farrell era from failing before it starts

Next Saturday is the moment of truth for Irish rugby and for Andy Farrell. It will answer the questions of how good Ireland really are and whether the current boss is the right man for the job.

The meeting with England will be one of the most pivotal games in recent Irish rugby history. Win and this year’s Six Nations can be regarded as an impressive salvage job. Lose and it can’t be seen as anything but an unmitigated catastrophe.

Everything will be riding on this game for not just Farrell but also his opposite number. Wins over France and Ireland could enable Eddie Jones to cling on. A loss to Ireland will probably cook his goose.

This match will be the rugby equivalent of a sudden death play-off. Or of the dénouement in the library where Hercule Poirot unmasks the murderer so we can cast aside the red herrings and discover what the plot meant all along.

Yesterday Ireland gave pretty much the same performance they’ve given all season and won because Scotland are not as good as Wales or France.

The same players played well and the same players played badly. Tadhg Beirne was immense once more, forcing turnovers, contributing a couple of great offloads and powering over for Ireland’s second try.

Robbie Henshaw also got on the score-sheet and has rarely enjoyed a better Six Nations. Will Connors continues to grow into the role of international back-row.

Paul O’Connell has modestly declined much credit for Ireland’s increased proficiency in disrupting opposition line-outs. But the improvement coincides with his arrival and James Ryan was a constant threat on the Scottish throw.

The debit side also looks the same. Our general lack of imagination has been thrown into even starker relief by the exhilarating nature of the England-France classic.

Back in the 1970s, the New Zealand media dubbed a particularly poor Wallabies side, ‘The Awful Aussies.’ In Ireland we’re currently lumbered with ‘The Chronic Kiwis’. We expected that James Lowe’s elevation to the green jersey would result in his being involved in plenty of tries.

It has done. They just haven’t been Irish tries. The first Scottish try saw him amble back towards his own line like an unmotivated streaker. His attempt to halt Huw Jones for the second resembled a gesture of surrender more than a tackle.

Meanwhile, Jamison Gibson-Park was producing box-kicks of such staggering ineptitude you felt guilty for ever criticising Conor Murray’s worst efforts in this area. How Murray was not sprung from the bench is a mystery.

The jettisoning of Craig Casey after his superb cameo against Italy doesn’t make much sense either. It’s hard to see how he could offer any less than Gibson-Park has done. The question of whether such selectorial obduracy on Farrell’s part is pig-headed conservatism or admirable loyalty will also be answered on Saturday.

But it surely constitutes an argument in favour of adventure that his one move in this direction paid spectacular dividends at Murrayfield. Ireland were rescued by Ryan Baird, who just after being introduced for his second cap, only blocked down Ali Price’s clearance kick – forcing the scrum-half into conceding a penalty in the Scottish 22.

Of course, the penalty still had to be kicked and this was where Johnny Sexton came in.

Ireland’s No 10 has had a rough year. His medical information has been bandied about, his approach as captain has been criticised and it’s even been suggested that he shouldn’t have been given a new contract by the IRFU.

Yesterday showed the wisdom of keeping Sexton on the books as long as possible. It also showed the essential difference between him and opposite number Finn Russell whose partisans love to describe him as an ‘entertainer’ and ‘magician.’

These are admirable qualities if you’ve been employed to liven up a children’s birthday party but when it comes to international rugby it’s preferable to have an out-half who knows how to win close games.

Russell did score a try but he also missed a chance to put Scotland back in the lead when missing a kickable penalty in the 36th minute. Four minutes later, Sexton nailed one of approximately the same difficulty.

Sixteen minutes into the second half Russell kicked a penalty dead when trying to find touch near the Irish line. Four minutes from its end Sexton kicked the crucial penalty to prevent Ireland staring down the barrel of a one-win Six Nations.

The difference between Sexton and Russell is the difference between Ireland and Scotland. The former are currently bedevilled by untypical mistakes but mistakes are part of the latter’s DNA.

That’s why they’ve always been Ireland’s great vaccine against self-doubt. Whether in Six Nations, World Cup or anything else we can depend on the Scots to boost our morale.

Yet this time the margin was much closer than usual. Not long ago Scotland would scarcely have dared to run three penalties near the Irish line in the hope of a try. You’d never have expected them to get over. But they did and it added to the suspicion that Ireland are in decline.

Maybe that’s not true. The joy of Saturday’s game is that it provides the best possible test of such conjectures. There will be no place to hide, no possibility of second guessing the evidence of the scoreboard.

If Ireland win, Farrell is entitled to tell all the sceptics to jump in the lake. But if they lose nobody will have any interest in listening to him detail the positives he’s gleaned from the performance.

Next Saturday it’ll be either Heaven’s Gate or Apocalypse Now.