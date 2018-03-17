A possible Grand Slam celebration on St Patrick's Day and after a week at Cheltenham - could it get any better for the Irish in London?

A possible Grand Slam celebration on St Patrick's Day and after a week at Cheltenham - could it get any better for the Irish in London?

'On St Patrick's Day and after Cheltenham - this is the icing on the cake' - Ireland rugby fans paint London green

They came from Dublin, Mayo, Cork and every corner of the country to celebrate St Patrick's Day in style.

Ireland fans pose for a picture prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Farrell O'Boy from Ballsbridge, Co Dublin described the day as the "icing on the cake". He said: "We had some week and this is the icing on the cake.

Ireland fans prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

"It's a mighty atmosphere and we've come for the silverware." Meanwhile, Conor Lenihan travelled with his pal Bill Jingles, who went to his first Ireland England encounter in 1962.

Conor said: "It's once in a lifetime really. I wouldn't miss it." Married couple Philomena and Neil Grey, from Wolverhampton had split loyalties.

An Ireland fan shows her support prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday March 17, 2018. See PA story RUGBYU England. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Philomena explained: "I was born in England but I'm Irish through and through. "My parents are from Cork and Galway. It's a huge day.

"St Patrick's Day in Twickenham. It doesn't get much better and we even managed to get tickets."

But, friends Caileen Meehan and Naoimh Higgins (27) were still desperately searching for tickets as game time loomed.

Caileen said: "We will pay the going rate but if we dont get in we'll still have a ball. "We didn't expect the cold today, but we're convinced it will be a good day for the Irish."

Online Editors