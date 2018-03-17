Sport Six Nations

Saturday 17 March 2018

'On St Patrick's Day and after Cheltenham - this is the icing on the cake' - Ireland rugby fans paint London green

An Ireland fan before the NatWest 6 Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.
Rory Tevlin

A possible Grand Slam celebration on St Patrick's Day and after a week at Cheltenham - could it get any better for the Irish in London?

They came from Dublin, Mayo, Cork and every corner of the country to celebrate St Patrick's Day in style.

Farrell O'Boy from Ballsbridge, Co Dublin described the day as the "icing on the cake".

He said: "We had some week and this is the icing on the cake.

"It's a mighty atmosphere and we've come for the silverware."

Meanwhile, Conor Lenihan travelled with his pal Bill Jingles, who went to his first Ireland England encounter in 1962.

Conor said: "It's once in a lifetime really. I wouldn't miss it."

Married couple Philomena and Neil Grey, from Wolverhampton had split loyalties.

Philomena explained: "I was born in England but I'm Irish through and through.

"My parents are from Cork and Galway. It's a huge day.

"St Patrick's Day in Twickenham. It doesn't get much better and we even managed to get tickets."

But, friends Caileen Meehan and Naoimh Higgins (27) were still desperately searching for tickets as game time loomed.

Caileen said: "We will pay the going rate but if we dont get in we'll still have a ball.

"We didn't expect the cold today, but we're convinced it will be a good day for the Irish."

