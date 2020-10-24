| 7.7°C Dublin

O'Mahony's offload summed up what could have been - Ireland should have been able to score 70 points

Neil Francis

Peter O'Mahony set up a try for Bundee Aki with a sublime second-half offload. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

A big shout out to Fergus McFadden and his buddies for their performance last week.

A very costly exercise for everyone concerned. The Barbarian players’ match fee was at least £15,000. In any one’s language that’s real financial pain. The RFU will have lost millions and I wouldn’t say Sky are too happy either.

But leading up to the resumption of the Six Nations Championship you felt that rust would be the biggest challenge to overcome and in Ireland’s case that was proved beyond doubt. You felt though that England, after being denied a warm-up game, particularly one that would have been fast and loose, might have struggled for the requisite number of points against Italy without a loosener. They need not have worried, Ireland finished well short of the points they required to win the championship and if, in the after-match, there did not seem to be a sense of deflation, there really should have been.