A big shout out to Fergus McFadden and his buddies for their performance last week.

A very costly exercise for everyone concerned. The Barbarian players’ match fee was at least £15,000. In any one’s language that’s real financial pain. The RFU will have lost millions and I wouldn’t say Sky are too happy either.

But leading up to the resumption of the Six Nations Championship you felt that rust would be the biggest challenge to overcome and in Ireland’s case that was proved beyond doubt. You felt though that England, after being denied a warm-up game, particularly one that would have been fast and loose, might have struggled for the requisite number of points against Italy without a loosener. They need not have worried, Ireland finished well short of the points they required to win the championship and if, in the after-match, there did not seem to be a sense of deflation, there really should have been.

This was a blown assignment against a hapless and hopeless Italian side.

You got a sense of what could have been with 10 minutes to go when Ireland scored through Bundee Aki. I had said beforehand that Ireland would need to play an offloading game to put 70 points on Italy and this little vignette of play told us what could have been if Ireland had decided to be a little bit more adventurous.

The Italians on their own 22 had possession, but not the slightest notion of how to take advantage or put Ireland under any kind of pressure. Tadhg Beirne pulled off one of his trademark poaches. I’m not sure how a man that size can get so low and not lose his balance or centre of gravity. As Beirne stole the ball he was falling back down to ground but, correctly, referee Matthew Cardey ruled it a legitimate steal. Ireland went left and CJ Stander flicked on the ball to his Munster buddy Peter O’Mahony.

This would normally be the cue for an interminable series of rucks, clear outs and one-out runners. Instead, and quite unbelievably, O’Mahony went between the two defenders marking the space in front of him, slipped his right arm between them and flicked the most delicious off-load into Aki’s path.

Aki took the ball at pace, came off his right foot and scored by sliding on one knee like an ice skater.

After the try celebrations you got a picture of O’Mahony fist-pumping the air as if he had won the lotto and then getting the congratulations of his teammates. Where had he been storing that one up?

The Italians were set up for a long defensive set where Ireland may have eventually scored at a later juncture, but this was the nub of the matter — Ireland were turned over 12 times at the breakdown and in that particularly awful third quarter they just weren’t able to manufacture any kind of usable ball. If you are an inventive coach or you show any kind of innovation when you play against less than average sides you give those sides a chance of being in the game.

Because if there is anything Italy can do, they can tackle you to the ground and grapple for the ball either legally or illegally. If there are no breakdowns they are at a loss and find it very difficult to defend that. Why play at their level?

Five minutes previously, Will Connors got over but again what brought Ireland close to the Italian line were off-loads out of the tackle by Robbie Henshaw and the excellent Hugo Keenan. Were Ireland holding off on the sexy stuff until the last quarter? You got the impression even in the last 15 that the Italians were out on their feet. If they had kept the ball up off the deck, Ireland would have blown this Italian side off the park and easily managed the 70 points they needed to win the championship.

Fifty points on the scoreboard wasn’t good enough and an additional 33 in the points difference column isn’t going to be enough.

If the French get a whiff of any Irish commentator saying Ireland 'could' get a bonus point in Paris that will be the end of it. Any time Ireland go to Paris looking for anything they normally get their arse handed back to them on a pre-warmed plate.

Ireland’s wins in Paris have all been one-score victories and so they can travel and they can hope Teddy Thomas has one of his games, but Ireland are not good enough to win against a smart French side that has superior horsepower and is probably a little bit smarter out back.

There were a number of interesting cameos in the game and it was refreshing to see Ireland play without Conor Murray at scrum-half when he was erroneously sent to the bin having saved Ireland after an Italian line break. Ireland would have to keep the ball with Garry Ringrose remembering his role as a scrum-half from the house thirds in Blackrock College. He looked quite good in the role and the one good thing was that his skill-set did not extend to box-kicking. And so Ireland played with the ball as opposed to chasing it. His jaw injury is a blow.

I’m not sure how good Will Connors is and how he can adapt to international rugby. If you apply yourself you can create a world record in chop tackles. Defensively he is the business, offensively I don’t think he has the hands or the footballing skills and that is a problem for him. You can see Josh van der Flier getting back in to the number seven jersey on this basis and Dan Leavy after Christmas staking his claim for his jersey.

Hugo Keenan makes no mistakes. He is excellent in his application of his primary duties and defensively is absolutely rock solid. But it is his intelligence which shines as a player who will always do the right thing at the right time. When Earls, Larmour and Lowe are available for selection, it will be a nice problem to have.

Ireland and France will know what is required after the England-Italy game and I cannot for the life of me see Ireland coming away with a bonus point, or even a win, as conventional wisdom would suggest they travel in hope, which in this case is just a forlorn aspiration with a little sprig of parsley sitting on top.