O’Mahony let his team-mates down as stupid red card sinks our Grand Slam hopes

It was always going to be tough but this was a Six Nations momentum-setter I really believed we could win.

I felt we could and would win because at this point in time we have a more talented starting XV and a greater squad depth than the Welsh.

Throughout history – and certainly for many generations past – the reverse was the case but right now Irish rugby is in a better place than the Welsh equivalent.

In the end we lost a game we could have won. I’ll not say should have won but in terms of pure guts and honest effort 14 in green did the work of 15 that they should never have been asked to do.

I have been a fully signed-up member of the Peter O’Mahony fan club since he burst onto the U-20 scene with Ireland. Here was a player destined to go to the very top.

But that said, yesterday in the Principality Stadium, he let himself and his team-mates down. What he did was inexcusable.

I love O’Mahony’s passion and genuine physicality and have wallowed in his pre-Christmas form, culminating in his sealing a back-row slot for yesterday's opener.

However, the reality is that we have lost a game we could have won because of a stupid act from one individual player. Once Wayne Barnes pulled out the red card our hearts dropped because in rugby more than most other team codes the imbalance in numbers is much more difficult to redress.

So, credit where credit is due to an Ireland side that, far from wallowing in self-pity, knuckled down and in the second quarter, with much football intellect, produced arguably the most complete quarter we have witnessed from an Andy Farrell team since he took control. Bear in mind the early loss of James Ryan too.

The basics were good throughout, specifically the fundamentals of lineout and scrum. In individual terms, a number of players stepped up to the mark and took on leadership roles in their own right.

Tadhg Beirne, Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier, probably in that order, were absolutely outstanding, while others like Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter and Conor Murray were equally effective in their differing ways.

My rationale on winning this game was based on the power of our bench where we had unquestionably much more in reserve than the Welsh.

When we retained possession, even with 14 men, we looked a side full of possibilities but when we reverted to type and to the ‘Hail Mary’ game to which we have become accustomed, we left ourselves open to the kill.

And so it transpired although neither Johnny Sexton nor Billy Burns need reminding of their critical missed kicks out of hand.

Jamison Gibson-Park too offered that increased tempo and sniping breaks different to Murray.

Oft times when we see and hear footballers being interviewed post-match, the word ‘gutted’ is used more than most. I have no doubt but that is how everybody associated with this squad – and O’Mahony more than any – felt when departing Cardiff.

Certainly it is how I felt watching because, despite our best efforts, Grand Slam and Triple Crown aspirations were blown out the stadium and submerged in the adjoining river Taff.

With the French next up in six days’ time, there is little time to recover. All is not lost and there are many positives to take from this self-inflicted defeat.

All three replacement front row forwards plus Iain Henderson and Gibson-Park have put their hands up, while Jordan Larmour simply has to be included albeit at the expense of the usually ultra-reliable Keith Earls on the right.

Next Sunday’s game is of course must win and clearly that will be the fundamental imperative yet if we are to build on the most significant positive from yesterday’s defeat let that be the need to retain possession and continue in the vein of that second-quarter retort.

If we are to make progress towards France 2023 then playing with ball in hand is not just an option but the most clear and obvious essential.