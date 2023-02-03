‘Of course, it had to be Ireland for my first game back’ – It will be emotional for Warren Gatland on Saturday

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has declared that it will be difficult to keep his emotions in check when he addresses his team in the moments before their Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.

Gatland agreed to a sensational comeback as head coach of Wales in December. It is a popular second coming for the man who led his adopted country to three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-finals but who left in 2019 after 12 years of service.

Now, he is about to lead the Welsh against the tournament favourites in Cardiff tomorrow and in a column for the Daily Telegraph has described what it means to him.

"I have been thinking about the moment ever since I accepted the offer to return as Wales head coach in December," he wrote.

"These are the moments I cherish. I am not one for shedding tears or screaming and shouting, but that does not mean I do not care."

Gatland alluded to the ongoing chaos at the WRU off the field, which has been rocked by allegations of sexism and misogyny.

Former chief executive Steve Phillips – the man who brought Gatland back to Wales at the end of last year – quit this week as the crisis escalated.

"It has been a challenging week off the pitch and the game itself is going through a tough time, with a lot of negativity around it. I feel my responsibility to get people smiling again; both in my squad and the public. It is what drives me.

"We want to create excitement; we want supporters to look forward to going to matches. That is the great thing about the Six Nations, it is not just about the game but it is so much more. It is an event, it is the away fans, the atmosphere that is created in the grounds, it is the proximity of the competing teams and the bragging rights."

Gatland was head coach of Ireland for three years, from 1998 to 2001, but was dumped by the IRFU and there has always been a niggle in his Welsh games against Ireland, which will probably be compounded by the fact he didn't pick Johnny Sexton for the Lions tour to South Africa. He has talked up Andy Farrell's Irish team.

"Of course, it had to be Ireland for my first game back. There has been a great rivalry between us over the years. They are No 1 in the world rankings, a reward for their consistency over the last 12 months, and a bit like France, and we were in 2018/19, they have found a way to win when they are not at their best," ," he wrote.

"There were probably one or two games in the autumn that they probably could have lost, but they stood firm.

"It is going to be a real challenge for us but the pleasing thing for me is that our regions have enjoyed quite a significant improvement in the last few games and have come into camp with a spring in their step and that makes it much easier for me to coach.

"It will be the same for Andy Farrell, particularly with the way Leinster have been going this year.

Ireland are a quality team, no doubt, but maybe it is a good time to play them. They will be a little bit underprepared and so will we. But we are clear in what we have to do.

"If you look at both Ireland and Leinster, the games they have lost have tended to be when teams have come really hard at them.

"Saracens did it to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium a few years ago, then La Rochelle and the Bulls last season. The All Blacks managed it in the first Test against Ireland last summer and South Africa put them under pressure in the autumn.

"The players have been superb in accepting the challenge that lies ahead of them. They are aware of the quality in the Ireland side and the physicality that will be required in Cardiff on Saturday.

"I cannot wait. It is great to be back!”