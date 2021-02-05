| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O'Connell's obsessive attention to detail will rub off on Ireland squad – just don't be late for an important meeting or 'Keano' will come out

Alan Quinlan

Alan Quinlan and Paul O'Connell in conversation at a 2013 Heineken Cup match between Munster and Racing 92 at Thomond Park in 2013. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Alan Quinlan and Paul O'Connell in conversation at a 2013 Heineken Cup match between Munster and Racing 92 at Thomond Park in 2013. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

Alan Quinlan and Paul O'Connell in conversation at a 2013 Heineken Cup match between Munster and Racing 92 at Thomond Park in 2013. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

Alan Quinlan and Paul O'Connell in conversation at a 2013 Heineken Cup match between Munster and Racing 92 at Thomond Park in 2013. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/SPORTSFILE

THE circumstances of the lightbulb moment escape me, but I’m sure the decision to start calling Paul O’Connell ‘Keano’ was more a jab in the ribs than a pat on the back.

Psycho’ just didn’t capture Paul well enough anymore. And besides, it gave me extra ammunition when the slagging matches began, often pitting Ronan O’Gara and myself against our obsessive captain.

ROG and I worked hard but in terms of the squad dynamic, Paul was the fearsome ruler addressing everyone while we were the ones most likely to be caught sniggering down the back.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy