THE circumstances of the lightbulb moment escape me, but I’m sure the decision to start calling Paul O’Connell ‘Keano’ was more a jab in the ribs than a pat on the back.

‘Psycho’ just didn’t capture Paul well enough anymore. And besides, it gave me extra ammunition when the slagging matches began, often pitting Ronan O’Gara and myself against our obsessive captain.

ROG and I worked hard but in terms of the squad dynamic, Paul was the fearsome ruler addressing everyone while we were the ones most likely to be caught sniggering down the back.

Paul would never have made much of a poker player because you could always tell when you were getting under his skin; his face would get redder, and the snarl would soon follow.

For the more mischievous of us, it was impossible to resist pushing his buttons.

We were close off the field, but we used to butt heads regularly enough with Munster and Ireland; there were plenty of times I needed a boot up the backside and Paul was always willing to deliver it.

The sight of a common Granny Smith apple still triggers a memory from a senior players’ meeting with Munster many moons ago.

Paul would have been up for hours the night before preparing what he was going to say to the rest of us: sharing analysis of the opposition, discussing our tactics with and without the ball, designing set-piece options – the works.

As ever, he was in the meeting room about 20 minutes before the planned start time, agitated and pacing across the floor.

Read More

I’m sure that ferocious stare of his was flicking between the clock and the door as I swanned in to the room with about 10 seconds to spare, although he insisted, bluntly, that I was late.

He was riled up already but with so much preparation done he was determined to plough on with the meeting once the tension from my – timely – arrival eased.

However, the meeting was only about a minute old when my stomach started grumbling.

Luckily I had that apple in my pocket to scratch the itch. However, it was one of those apples you really must chomp your way through. I knew it would annoy Paul, but I enjoyed annoying Paul.

I was only about two bites in when I felt the heat of Paul’s popping eyes on my neck. He let out an almighty roar and told me where the offending piece of fruit would end up if I continued.

On the outside I did my best to appear shocked while on the inside I celebrated a victory as sweet as the apple itself. Winding up ‘Keano’ was far too much fun.

I’ve been thinking about Paul a lot this week, about how he is perceived by those who don’t know him, the 6ft 6in second-row ordering his side to put the “fear of God” into the opposition, effing and blinding in huddles, pushing his team-mates beyond what they thought possible.

Expand Close Roy Keane during his time as Ireland assistant manager. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roy Keane during his time as Ireland assistant manager. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

In hindsight, I don’t know how I didn’t think of the ‘Keano’ nickname sooner.

Those traits of Paul’s were the same reasons so many of us admired the man from Mayfield. O’Connell and Keane were both natural leaders; two men driven by a fear of failure to such an extent that they felt compelled to lift those around them to avoid the hurt that comes with defeat.

Keane’s move into coaching and management has had its ups and downs, which is natural enough in the see-saw world of professional soccer.

Criticism from some of his former players has been scathing, with several of them suggesting that one of the game’s most decorated midfielders struggled to relate to those of a different mindset and of less ability.

Having not shared a dressing-room with Keane I couldn’t be certain that is the case, but as far as Paul O’Connell goes, there should be no concerns around his personality or his ability to get his message across to all sorts of characters.

He always made an effort with everyone, whether you were a frontline player or on the periphery of the match-day squad. He was tough on team-mates, sometimes too harsh, but he knew when he crossed the line.

There’s great depth to Paul’s character, there’s a lot more to him than the crazed, rugby-obsessed warrior from Limerick that some may see.

He’s a big teddy bear under all that fire. He’s emotional, quick-witted and someone you can confide in. He’s warm too – there was many the night out we had, even after duelling all week, where he would put an arm around me and tell me he loved me.

But it didn’t matter how much he cared for you or how much history you shared, if you didn’t know your lineout calls, if you were going easy on yourself in training, or if your time-keeping and concentration wasn’t where it needed to be, Paul would read you the riot act in front of your peers.

The same will apply for anyone in the current Ireland set-up. There is nowhere to hide with Paul. The ‘Psycho’ nickname we gave him wasn’t a suggestion of mental instability, it reflected how obsessed he was with human behaviour.

Paul loves to challenge people. If you thought you were at your peak fitness, he would force you to rethink and push on again. At the same time, he wouldn’t ask anything of you that he wouldn’t already be doing himself.

He was so powerful in the gym. I couldn’t get near him for a lot of the heavy lifting. Endurance was a bigger strength of mine. And when it came to fitness sessions, Paul would drift towards my side of the training group and try to chase me down – it was his way of pushing us both.

He essentially coached the Munster lineout and the forwards while still a player, so I have a fair idea of how he will operate in the Ireland set-up.

He’s so inquisitive, he probably asks more questions in a day’s work than Bradley Walsh does on The Chase.

You’d rock in to training on a Monday and before you got a chance to exchange hellos he’d be asking: ‘What was your recovery like?’, ‘Were you in the ice baths?’, ‘Why are you complaining of being sore when you didn’t do your ice baths?’

Paul understands the value of good coaching better than most. He’d tell you himself that he wasn’t the most talented rugby player of his generation but he will go down as one of the greatest this island has produced because he got the most out of himself. That wasn’t by accident, it was by design.

Andy Farrell is a similarly hardy individual who has a softer, emotional, and personable side, and they will bounce off each other well.

Paul is limited in terms of his time with the forwards but he will have spent the last few weeks making subtle adjustments around the set-piece and the breakdown and designing strategies to suit the personnel he has available.

He will have studied hours of footage of Wales in preparation for Sunday and I’m sure he has led plenty of meetings too. Here’s hoping his days of rooting out bad apples are over.