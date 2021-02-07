| 2.2°C Dublin

O’Connell may remind us that good men do rash things, but O’Mahony must bear responsibility for heavy price of recklessness

Vincent Hogan

Had he stayed on the field, it was hard to see how Wales would have beaten Andy Farrell’s side

Peter O'Mahony is shown a red card by referee Wayne Barnes. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

It’s early summer 2013 and a Lions ‘admin day’ in west London, players and management gathering for kit collection and the taking of official photographs.

This writer pitches up to the five-star hotel with a knot in the stomach, scheduled as I am to interview Paul O’Connell just weeks after writing a column, lambasting the decision not to cite him for a kick on international colleague Dave Kearney in a Munster-Leinster League game.

The kick to Kearney’s head would, I suggest, have been viewed entirely differently by an Irish audience had it come from a French, English, Welsh or Scottish boot.

