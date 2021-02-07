O’Connell may remind us that good men do rash things, but O’Mahony must bear responsibility for heavy price of recklessness

It’s early summer 2013 and a Lions ‘admin day’ in west London, players and management gathering for kit collection and the taking of official photographs.

This writer pitches up to the five-star hotel with a knot in the stomach, scheduled as I am to interview Paul O’Connell just weeks after writing a column, lambasting the decision not to cite him for a kick on international colleague Dave Kearney in a Munster-Leinster League game.

The kick to Kearney’s head would, I suggest, have been viewed entirely differently by an Irish audience had it come from a French, English, Welsh or Scottish boot.

It warranted, in my opinion, a significant ban.

As O’Connell arrives down to the lobby, I immediately enquire if he’d been aware that I was to be the interviewer that evening. His response is a phlegmatic “Listen, we all have our jobs to do”.

And for the next hour or so, he proves perfectly courteous and engaging, an innately interesting man with the bonus of being a natural communicator.

That was always the balance with O’Connell’s ferocity as a player. The maturity and wisdom of his off-field persona. The communication of natural leadership.

He was living proof that good men sometimes do rash things.

Peter O’Mahony follows the O’Connell template. A born leader of men, a kid who was captaining Cork Con teams at the age of 12, who would lead his country at every single grade. But also, to use one of rugby’s recurring euphemisms, someone who plays their rugby “on the edge”.

That quality is much revered in the game but, yesterday, it cost Ireland victory in Cardiff.

A victory, it’s true, that might just have been salvaged had Billy Burns’ late kick for touch not travelled too far, but Burns should not be any kind of scapegoat here.

For a man of O’Mahony’s experience – this was his 75th cap – the 14th-minute challenge on Welsh prop Tomas Francis that drew red was indefensible.

Rugby has a growing credibility problem in its duty of care to players, a problem italicised by the former England forward Steve Thompson’s recent revelation that he had no memory of playing in the ’03 World Cup final.

Thompson is now part of a group of former internationals planning legal action for negligence against the rugby authorities over brain injuries suffered during their careers. Theirs is considered a ‘test group’ for potentially much broader action down the line.

Against that backdrop, the slow-motion repeat of O’Mahony’s hit on Francis could lead only to a single, stark conclusion. He had to go.

Without him, Ireland were brave and often magnificent, rallying from 0-6 down to lead 13-6 at half-time even though the talismanic James Ryan had been lost to a head injury too just 23 minutes in.

They then lost the magnificent Robbie Henshaw for a HIA (head injury assessment) and, 10 minutes from time, Jonathan Sexton in similar circumstances.

And, of course, Caelan Doris would have been wearing the green number eight shirt but for ongoing issues with concussion that will bring him to Birmingham this week to see a neurologist.

The more we know about the struggles of old rugby men, the harder it is to watch a game so fundamentally characterised by huge collisions.

O’Mahony’s team-mates and former colleagues will tell you that he was unlucky yesterday and it is easy to see why.

Ireland’s recent record in Cardiff is one of slow starts and, sometimes, passive body-language.

For a first-up game in the Six Nations, this one demanded putting down some kind of early physical marker, given Wayne Pivac had – essentially – pulled much of his team out of a rugby museum. Ireland needed to ‘get at’ them fast.

That, no doubt, would have been Andy Farrell’s message beforehand, not to mention that of his new forwards coach, O’Connell.

The intention is never to physically damage an opponent, simply to put them on the back foot.

O’Mahony’s sin in trying to achieve that was to get both execution and timing wrong. He wasn’t trying to hurt Francis, but his recklessness might well have done.

Had he stayed on the field, it was hard to see how Wales would have beaten this Ireland team, given the 14-men still managed a first-half possession stat of 61 per cent, had stolen three Welsh lineouts and made 91 carries to 43.

Fatigue caught them in the end, the Welsh happy to just fan bodies across the field, committing nobody to the breakdown.

And so another post-game Irish press conference became the equivalent of pulling back the slide in a confessional.

Farrell rightly defended Burns afterwards, insisting that that late kicking aberration was “not the reason we lost the game”.

The coach sounded like a man, though, who knew what had been left behind here.

Ordinarily the challenge for visitors to the Principality is to tune out of the bedlam around them.

Here, only the tannoy-operator was cranking up the voltage. Empty of supporters, Cardiff looked a gaunt shadow of itself. Babylon as a health spa.

Yet, still the better team lost. The price paid for an act of recklessness.