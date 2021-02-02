O’Connell believes Ireland are almost ready for Wales after Ulster test

Paul O’Connell has declared that Ireland are “90pc of the way” in their preparations for their crunch Cardiff clash with Wales in Sunday’s Six Nations opener after a bruising weekend session against Ulster at the squad’s Abbottstown HQ.

And second-row Iain Henderson has declared himself fit following a knee injury after taking a full part in the training run-out.

Ireland’s new forwards coach has been drafted in by Andy Farrell as they attempt to eradicate the creaking line-out and underpowered maul which has dogged them since the Englishman succeeded Joe Schmidt.

O’Connell’s role is also expected to re-establish the vigorous attention to detail which many feel has been absent since Schmidt’s departure.

“It’s going very well,” said the ex-Munster and Ireland skipper of his early weeks in the coaching setup, following a strenuous weekend work-out against Dan McFarland’s charges.

“It’s been a massive workload so far to get up to speed and learn the language and learn how we’re doing things.”

Ireland are wary of a slow start against Wales and, in an effort to maximise their preparedness, Ulster, who are out of action for five weeks, were drafted in to provide a different challenge.

“When you come together as a group and train against each other, preparing moves and plays, you don’t have that stress of pressure that you get in a match,” noted O’Connell.

“I’d say we’re 90pc of the way. Against Ulster you’ve a few guys here with a few points to prove. They’re big men, physical.

“And whenever you watch them, they’re very well organised and excellent. So having them here as a hit-out has been brilliant.

“We have guys playing under that stress, feeling that stress. It would be tough if our first experience of that was the test match against Wales. So this gives us something to review as part of the build-up.”

Meanwhile, Henderson is raring to go for Ireland’s opener after coming through the weekend session against Ulster without further complications to his knee injury.

“I want to give a massive thanks to all the physios and medics who have got me back to where I am now,” said the Ulster lock.

“It’s been a tough two or three weeks but we’ve been taking it session by session and it’s nice to get a hit-out this weekend.”

Henderson added that it was hugely beneficial for Ireland to prepare against opposition where there was an element of surprise which could test the efficacy of Andy Farrell’s game-plan.

“It’s great to get an outside perspective on how our plays might run, especially against a team who we don’t necessarily know what they will do next.”

