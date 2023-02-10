‘Not far off hell, not far off paradise’ – French boss says Lansdowne Road has ‘an air of the end of the world’

France team manager Raphael Ibanez says the Aviva Stadium is “not far off hell, not far off paradise” as the Grand Slam champions prepare for a sold-out Guinness Six Nations showdown in Dublin.

Ireland have made the ground a fortress, with head coach Andy Farrell urging the capacity crowd to help enhance his impressive record of 18 victories from 19 home Tests when Les Bleus visit on Saturday for a potential championship decider.

Fabien Galthie’s men are the only visiting side to triumph at the stadium during Farrell’s tenure – a 15-13 behind-closed-doors success in 2021 – and are seeking a 15th-consecutive win to keep their title defence on track.

Former France hooker Ibanez has hostile memories of the venue from his playing days and is braced for a raucous atmosphere in the modernised version.

“It is true the first feeling I have about it is the old one, a stadium which in my eyes had a an air of the end of the world about it with the spectators on their feet behind the posts, their constant chanting of popular songs,” he said.

“Since then they have refurbished it and maybe it is a little bit more cosy.

“I see a relationship though like its old self of encouraging the Irish fans to be as enthusiastic as possible and transfer this energy into the team.

“I do not believe Lansdowne Road is hell. It is not far off hell, but also it is not far off paradise either.”

France have won the previous three meetings between the sides and completed a Six Nations clean sweep on the back of last year’s 30-24 success in Paris.

Victory this weekend would return them to the top of the world rankings at the expense of their hosts.

Despite his country’s recent dominance of the fixture and record-breaking winning streak, Ibanez insists Les Bleus have “the attitude of a challenger”.

“We can feel the excitement since we arrived yesterday,” said the 49-year-old.

“We feel very privileged and honoured to play against the world number one team, currently.

“It’s a bit of a challenge so we come here with the attitude of a challenger.

“We know they (Ireland) are pretty proud of their fitness, their athleticism, their physicality and their good tactics, this is why they deserve their current position in the world ranking.

“They will be ready but we will be ready too.”

Ireland have taken significant strides since departing Stade de France in defeat 12 months ago, with a historic series win in New Zealand and victory over world champions South Africa shining examples of their progress.

Captain Johnny Sexton, a former Racing 92 player, will be available to face the French for the first time in three years following previous fitness issues.

Ibanez believes the influence of the veteran fly-half cannot be underestimated.

“He’s one of the key players, so much control of the game,” he said of 37-year-old Sexton.

“He could be like a player-coach actually.

“We just want to play our game and make sure we know it’s all about confidence.”