Johnny Sexton says he is 'unbelievably frustrated' with Ireland''s Six Nations slump and maintains that preparation has been every bit as good as in last year's Grand Slam-winning campaign.

'Nobody cares more than us' - Johnny Sexton opens up on frustrations as Ireland's Six Nations struggles continue

Ireland have recovered from a comprehensive opening loss to England with wins against Scotland and Italy but have yet to hit the heights of 2018, when they secured a Six Nations clean sweep, a test series win over Australia and a first ever victory over the All Blacks on home soil.

Joe Schmidt's side struggled to a 26-16 win in Rome last Sunday and Johnny Sexton was caught on camera venting his anger after being replaced late on against Italy.

Speaking to Sinead Kissane on Virgin Media One, Sexton said that his reaction had nothing to do with being taken off, but was instead down to Ireland's continued failure to hit their top form.

"Unbelievably frustrated. How can you not be when you’re doing as good a preparation as you were doing last year, you’re training as well you were doing last year, you’re doing everything right and things just aren’t clicking," he said.

"Nobody cares more than us. That’s the bottom line. I’m sorry if I let my frustrations boil over at times but that’s just part of me. I care a lot about the team and wanting to do well. People are going to say you shouldn’t act frustrated when you’re coming off.

"But I wasn’t frustrated about coming off, I was frustrated because things didn’t go well for us again."

Ireland have a rest weekend before taking on France at the Aviva Stadium on March 10, before finishing with a mouthwatering clash against Warren Gatland's Wales in Cardiff on March 16.

