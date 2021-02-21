No twist for Ireland ahead of Italy clash as Andy Farrell sticks with unchanged squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made no changes to is squad ahead of the Six Nations clash with Italy. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Andy Farrell has resisted the temptation to bring any fresh faces into his Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash in Rome.

The Ireland head coach has stuck with the same 36-man squad that was in situ for the defeat to France last time out.

That's despite calls for in-form half-backs Jack Carty and John Cooney to earn recalls, while younger players such as Harry Byrne and Gavin Coombes have also missed out on selection.

Cooney and Byrne were called up to the squad as injury cover for the France game, which prompted suggestions the pair could have forced their way into contention, but they continue to be overlooked.

The IRFU have reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend's Guinness PRO14 action, during which all four provinces recorded victories.

Captain Johnny Sexton and influential lock James Ryan are expected to overcome their respective head injuries in time to face Italy, while Conor Murray (hamstring) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf) are also set to be fit.

Ireland held a mini two-day camp with a 24-man squad and the expectation is that the majority of that group will be involved this weekend.

Fresh from his try-scoring performance for Munster on Saturday and having been an unused replacement against France, Craig Casey will be hoping to make his international debut at the Stadio Olimpico, as will his fellow uncapped team-mates Ryan Baird and Tom O'Toole, who both featured for Leinster and Ulster respectively over the weekend.

Farrell is expected to name a strong team to face the hapless Italians, who like Ireland are without a Six Nations in from their opening two games.

Ireland Squad – Round 3 2021 Guinness Six Nations Championship

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 26 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 96 caps

Forwards

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps

Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary's College) 27 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

Online Editors