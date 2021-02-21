No twist for Ireland ahead of Italy clash as Andy Farrell sticks with unchanged squad

Andy Farrell has resisted the temptation to bring any fresh faces into his Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash in Rome.
The Ireland head coach has stuck with the same 36-man squad that was in situ for the defeat to France last time out.
That's despite calls for in-form half-backs Jack Carty and John Cooney to earn recalls, while younger players such as Harry Byrne and Gavin Coombes have also missed out on selection.
Cooney and Byrne were called up to the squad as injury cover for the France game, which prompted suggestions the pair could have forced their way into contention, but they continue to be overlooked.
The IRFU have reported no fresh injury concerns following the weekend's Guinness PRO14 action, during which all four provinces recorded victories.
Captain Johnny Sexton and influential lock James Ryan are expected to overcome their respective head injuries in time to face Italy, while Conor Murray (hamstring) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf) are also set to be fit.
Ireland held a mini two-day camp with a 24-man squad and the expectation is that the majority of that group will be involved this weekend.
Fresh from his try-scoring performance for Munster on Saturday and having been an unused replacement against France, Craig Casey will be hoping to make his international debut at the Stadio Olimpico, as will his fellow uncapped team-mates Ryan Baird and Tom O'Toole, who both featured for Leinster and Ulster respectively over the weekend.
Farrell is expected to name a strong team to face the hapless Italians, who like Ireland are without a Six Nations in from their opening two games.
Backs
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 5 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) 1 cap
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 90 caps
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 7 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 49 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 26 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 4 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 32 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 96 caps
Forwards
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 19 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 46 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 106 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 60 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 18 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 8 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 40 caps
Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Rhys Ruddock (Leinster/St Mary's College) 27 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 33 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 48 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps
