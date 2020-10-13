| 10.8°C Dublin

No open sessions, Zoom press conferences and limited family visits - Ireland prepare to enter rugby bubble

The Ireland coaches and players enter their bubble tomorrow at Carton House. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

ANDY FARRELL need only pause for a moment and peruse his newsfeed for an idea of what’s coming down the track in the next eight weeks.

Whether it’s the remarkable travails of the Ireland football team, the positive test revealed by the Italy side due in Dublin on Saturday week or even the decision by rugby league officials to delay kick-off in yesterday’s match between Hull KR and Salford by an hour to ensure all of the coronavirus tests results were in – the wacky world of professional sport in 2020 is an unpredictable mess.

For years, the Irish rugby team has spoken about the metaphorical bubble that surrounds their base at Carton House and shields them from expectation, pressure and media focus.