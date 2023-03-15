‘No guarantee that Netflix will return for a second season’ – Six Nations CEO Ben Morel

Outgoing Six Nations CEO Ben Morel has not given a guarantee that Netflix will be back to film a second season of the Six Nations but hopes it will be a “continuing initiative”.

Netflix has been filming with all six teams during the 2023 Six Nations with rugby’s version of Drive to Survive to be broadcast early next year. However, the filming is understood to have caused some tension in the Ireland camp while Wales players are understood to have stopped co-operating with the streaming giant during their recent contract talks.

It's also reported that Netflix has not got the access they hoped for with the teams. Morel believes the sport needs to be more open and hopes Netflix will be back for a second season.

“We need to see, but obviously we’re looking at it with a longer-term view. We believe that this was a great first step with a lot more to be done in the future. Hopefully, that will be a continuing initiative,” Morel told the Irish Independent.

“It’s a sport that needs to open up. We’ve got such great personalities, such great storytelling to be told yet we are sort of restricting ourselves. Based on the rugby tradition, its values, its characters and personalities, this needs to get out there. It needs to get out there in a non-traditional way and to new audience and a global scale. That’s what Netflix provides.”

Morel was speaking at the launch of the 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations where he confirmed there will be no cut of revenue for the winners of the women's competition.

“We are in an investment phase right now. And we really need to build this in a sustainable way. We’re on the right path but we’re not where we want to be.”

There will be a financial boost for the IRFU if the Ireland men’s team win the Grand Slam when play England on Saturday but Morel didn’t confirm the exact amount. “There’s obviously a bonus for the Grand Slam. There’s lots to play for that at the weekend. And, at the same time, there’s great solidarity in terms of our revenue-sharing mechanism to make sure that all thrive.

“There’s so much growth there at a global level for rugby. But even on our shores, there’s tremendous opportunity. We are one of the properties that shows so much resilience on the ratings, our audiences are second to none and the shares in Ireland of audience are just amazing. There’s a lot more opportunity for growth down the line.”

Morel, who will be replaced as CEO by Tom Harrison from April 1, believes all unions should put players names on the backs of jerseys which has been introduced recently by England, Scotland and Italy. “I really believe that - while we haven’t made it mandatory - these are the type of things that should happen. I have full respect for the national team jersey that is more important than anything else but on the day you get a cap, it’s yours.”