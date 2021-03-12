No full houses until 2022, warns IRFU chief Browne

As Andy Farrell prepares retain his faith in Jamison Gibson-Park – despite Conor Murray’s return to fitness – for Sunday’s clash with Scotland, the prospect of the team playing in front of full houses in Dublin remains a distant prospect, according to IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

The union received a €56m shot in the arm thanks to the decision of the Six Nations to sell a 14 per cent share to investment firm CVC yesterday, but remains on track to lose €29m this year if matches continue behind closed doors.

That’s on top of the €35.7m it lost last season as a result of the long shutdown caused by the pandemic and the subsequent restart with no supporters in stadiums.

CVC already has a 27 per cent stake in the Guinness PRO14 and a 28 per cent stake in the English Premiership and has paid €425m for a seventh of the Six Nations pie.

It is expected that the investment will result in matches being taken off free-to-air television, but Browne said that is not a foregone conclusion. However, despite apparent plans for the Lions to play a Test in Dublin in July or August, Browne said he cannot envisage crowds “of any significant numbers” returning to stadiums in Ireland this year.

“Certainly, nothing is going to happen in the first six months of this year. We anticipate a €29m loss as a result,” he told RTÉ.

“Our working assumption is that we won’t see crowds of any significant numbers in our ground until 2022. Maybe we are being prudent, but I think it is realistic. That is an informed assumption.”

Speaking about the Six Nations television rights which are up for negotiation for next season now, he said: “If you can’t see the sport, it’s very hard to promote it. The notion that the Six Nations will immediately disappear behind a paywall is misconceived. Like I said, the unions will ultimately control the situation.”

The tournament continues behind closed doors this weekend, with Murray’s (pictured) return to the bench likely to be the sole personnel change to Farrell’s match-day 23 .

The coach names his team after training today and is set to keep faith in Gibson-Park.

Murray’s return would see Craig Casey drop out of the 23 after impressing on his debut, but second-row Ryan Baird looks set to keep his spot on the bench after his powerful first cap.

Farrell may consider bringing Cian Healy back into the starting line-up, and he will be mindful of the six-day turnaround to the final game against England tomorrow week.

The coach was delighted with how Ireland performed against the Italians and looks set to reward those who performed so well.

The other big calls are between Rob Herring and Rónan Kelleher and Keith Earls and Jordan Larmour and with difficult conditions forecast it may swing the call against the younger men.

Despite Jacob Stockdale’s return to fitness, he looks set to miss out with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and one of Larmour and Earls, while Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Johnny Sexton skippers the side alongside Gibson-Park, while Iain Henderson and James Ryan will continue in the row with Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors and CJ Stander in the back-row.

Centre Ringrose says the players are fully aware of the stakes as they look to finish the tournament with two wins.

"Winning’s the bottom line for everything,” he said. “Certainly for all of us here you do whatever it takes to contribute to a win, that’s the bottom line, the ultimate motivation.

“To get to the win you’ve got to kind of peel it back to the process and that’s what we’ve been doing in training. Trust the process, work the process so that, when it comes to the game, all those pieces of the puzzle are in the right place.

"That’s not shying away from the fact that you win at all costs and you do everything in your power to win. It’s kind of getting that right.”