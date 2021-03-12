| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

No full houses until 2022, warns IRFU chief Browne

Murray set to take place on bench for Scotland showdown as union welcomes €56m windfall

Conor Murray: Set for bench role against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conor Murray: Set for bench role against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor Murray: Set for bench role against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

Conor Murray: Set for bench role against Scotland. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

As Andy Farrell prepares retain his faith in Jamison Gibson-Park – despite Conor Murray’s return to fitness – for Sunday’s clash with Scotland, the prospect of the team playing in front of full houses in Dublin remains a distant prospect, according to IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

The union received a €56m shot in the arm thanks to the decision of the Six Nations to sell a 14 per cent share to investment firm CVC yesterday, but remains on track to lose €29m this year if matches continue behind closed doors.

That’s on top of the €35.7m it lost last season as a result of the long shutdown caused by the pandemic and the subsequent restart with no supporters in stadiums.

Most Watched

Privacy