| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New style but Ireland rely on key older players to implement it

David Kelly

Cian Healy during an Ireland open session at before the clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton Expand

Close

Cian Healy during an Ireland open session at before the clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cian Healy during an Ireland open session at before the clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton

/

Cian Healy during an Ireland open session at before the clash with Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Beware Maslow’s hammer.

Students of psychology will be familiar with the eponymous Abraham’s age-old theory.

Most Watched

Privacy