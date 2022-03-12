Beware Maslow’s hammer.

Students of psychology will be familiar with the eponymous Abraham’s age-old theory.

“I suppose it is tempting,” he told us, “if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”

Ireland may be seeking a new way of playing but remain reliant on some key old players to implement it.

From Jonathan Sexton as the team’s pivot, to Cian Healy’s enduring presence in the front-row, and from Peter O’Mahony’s peerless persistence in the back-row to the restoration of wizened heads in the three-quarters, Andy Farrell has largely opted for those who have performed in the past in the hope that they can thrive in the future.

That future is now.

If Eddie Jones is pitching Saturday’s clash as a semi-final knockout tie for his budding hopefuls, then surely the same holds true for an Ireland side betraying a much more settled look, in style and in substance.

Form and logic dictate only one result, as do the set-piece and breakdown data, but there is a lingering sense of trepidation that this English side are capable of producing the type of performance they have been trumpeting for many months.

This is their Six Nations fortress, after all, where only two teams have won in the last championship decade and where England have won four of the last five against the Irish.

If they can pose the harshest questions, the answers Ireland’s veteran class can issue in response will be key to the outcome.

Experience is a currency which is difficult to ascertain, as New Zealand coach Steve Hansen caustically reminded Paddy after another doomed World Cup escapade in 2019.

Ireland’s key changes for Saturday represent the replacement of 20-somethings with 30-somethings; their average age is 29.7; England’s is 26.8.

That’s 45 extra years of living and learning, of falling down and getting back up again. Collectively, they have played 130 more Test matches than their hosts.

But this only measures the past, not the present.

There will be plenty of new problems to be overcome.

On Thursday, England scrum coach Matt Proudfoot has identified set-piece dynamics arising out of their latest meeting with officials.

Tom Curry spoke of how O’Mahony’s return may give Ireland freedom at the breakdown but has asserted his side will focus on the contact.

Henry Slade spoke of how England’s stuttering midfield may finally unfurl its playmaking potential.

Experience in a side which knows what it is doing should be able to counter a side who still remain uncertain as to what they are doing. But it cannot be the only thing.

“Sometimes in your career you are relying on the experience that you have and you can lean back on that.”

John Fogarty was speaking from Twickenham of Cian Healy; but he could just as easily be speaking about any of the other veterans housed in the squad.

“Cian isn’t the type of guy who is going to lean back on what he’s done before. He’s constantly looking to try and improve. You saw him move to tight-head and saw him be successful winning scrum penalties with Leinster. “

Andrew Conway, whose selection means the freshness of Mack Hansen is dispensable, is conscious he is not recalled for what he has done before but for what he can add now.

“You have to get a feel for each game,” says the winger whose career started with a championship win against England five years ago.

“It always changes. We have to keep adapting and learning and the more we understand the game, the more value we can add as we go.”

The move away from over-reliance on Sexton, fully accepted by both player and coach, is perhaps the clearest example of how Ireland have married experience with genuine renewal.

And game management will be as necessary as crucial interventions, such as O’Mahony’s famous late lineout steal in ’17.

There’s a lot of leadership guys in there in key positions,” notes assistant coach John Fogarty, before cautioning, “but even those guys, it’s not to get sidetracked or distracted.

“They’re really important players for us. We’ve got some young players as well who will bring a huge amount of energy but I think for those players to be clear enough in their heads, calm enough to be able to continue to deliver good messages when we’re on top or when we’re not.”

From 2012’s scrum implosion to the 2019 World Cup portent of doom, or even the coruscating collection of mishaps in 2020, not all of Ireland’s experiences here have been enjoyable.

But the past is irrelevant now, only the present can plot the future.

How Ireland’s senior men navigate the swirling seas of uncertainty will define the conclusion.

“You always look for consistency,” Curry reminds us. “That separates the goods from the greats – doing it every single week.”

Like our old friend Mr Maslow, he hits the nail on the head. We shall wait for the hammer to fall.