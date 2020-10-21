| 9.1°C Dublin

New-look Ireland side means this team now has Andy Farrell's stamp on it

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell had a selection dilemma in the second row but his team selection shows a move on from the Joe Schmidt era (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

ANDY FARRELL had three matches in the first 12 months of his tenure in charge of Ireland. Saturday’s clash with Italy is the first of six in seven weeks before Christmas.

In the spring, the coach’s cautious team selections suggested he was staying close to the Joe Schmidt template, but yesterday he named a new-look side that had has his own stamp on it.

That he was broadcasting from, what appeared to be, his hotel room was another reminder that he is operating in unprecedented times. However, the long stoppage has squeezed his window for building a team and he’s now charged with the twin tasks of winning the Six Nations and developing players for the long term.

