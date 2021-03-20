New blood and a hard edge the secrets behind the revival of lowly Wales to cusp of a Grand Slam

To understand how Wales have come to the brink of one of the most remarkable achievements in their proud history, it is necessary to spool back four months, and the lowest ebb in the post-Warren Gatland era.

When Wayne Pivac sat down to address the media before his team’s Autumn Nations Cup game against Ireland four months ago, he was a man under siege. Wales had lost five Tests in a row, their worst run in four years, defence coach Byron Hayward had been sacked three days earlier and there were rumours of player unrest which Pivac and his captain, Alun Wyn Jones, felt obliged to deny.

“I’m not seeing that and if it is there then the players are very good at hiding it,” he said.

Even the most ardent Wales supporter would have struggled to believe that analysis. But, as Pivac and his players attempt to close out an unparalleled fifth Six Nations Grand Slam this century in Paris, it seems they knew something we did not.

In hindsight, that dismal Autumn Nations Cup campaign – in which Wales were well beaten by the three top nations they faced – was a crucial, if painful, period of development which prepared them for what has been a spectacular spring.

Last autumn, with some key starters injured, Pivac and his coaching staff opted to cast the net and blood new caps. The whole squad were still adapting to a more adventurous attacking blueprint under Pivac and assistant coach Stephen Jones, and a new defensive system after more than a decade under Shaun Edwards.

The latter seemed more problematic, particularly in light of Hayward’s departure, but Pivac moved swiftly to replace him with former Wales prop Gethin Jenkins.

Eight new caps were handed out to Sam Parry, Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Callum Sheedy, Johnny Williams and Louis Rees-Zammit, with three of that group – Rees-Zammit, Botham and Sheedy – in today’s squad to face France.

Their arrivals were enforced through injury but ended up refreshing the squad.

Rees-Zammit has been the breakout star of the Six Nations, while Sheedy, the dynamic fly-half, has worked well coming off the bench in tandem with Dan Biggar.

Neither was weighed down by baggage, and they have lightened the mood in camp.

Sheedy breezily admitted this week that in the past when Wales have been in this position, he was “the guy getting drunk at the pub, watching and cheering”, adding: “It’s really special for me to be a part of this but it’s all happening so fast I haven’t had time to think about it.”

Wales’s road to the brink of their 13th Grand Slam – a tally which would draw them level with England – has been far from straightforward. Had they lost those opening matches to Ireland and Scotland – hardly an outlandish suggestion – Pivac’s strategies would have faced another wave of criticism.

“We kept on saying all the way through the autumn what the campaign was about, but nobody wanted to listen,” Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys said. “We took the Autumn Nations Cup to be something else and said this is about building depth. We had belief coming into the Six Nations that we would be very competitive.”

Along with continuing to adapt to Pivac’s training methods, you can pin this revival by Wales on three things. First, the return of Ken Owens and Josh Navidi in the pack.

Wales at one point in this campaign had six fit centres to choose from and yet the starting midfield pairing now feels ironclad, with Jonathan Davies and former winger George North.

Finally, Wales’s set-piece is in a different realm, largely thanks to Owens’ return to fix the lineout.

So, by sticking to their guns, Wales are on the cusp of another clean sweep. The team who looked lost just months ago are on the verge of the most extraordinary of Grand Slams. It is a testimony to patience and belief in your processes when others have written you off.

