'Neve Jones is one of the most extraordinary players I’ve coached' – Greg McWilliams hails Ireland hooker

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams hailed Neve Jones' player of the match performance after she drove her side to a last-gasp Six Nations victory over Scotland in Belfast on Saturday night.

Jones was outstanding, leading from the front in a typically abrasive display that was full of hard-hitting.

The hooker's first-half try set the platform for Ireland to go on to snatch a late 15-14 win courtesy of an Enya Breen converted try with the clock in the red.

Jones has excelled throughout the tournament and McWilliams was full of praise for the Ulster woman, who is fast becoming a real leader in this Ireland team.

“Neve Jones is one of the most extraordinary players I’ve ever coached – men or women,” McWilliams said.

“I can’t explain what she’s like. She bounces in and she’s smiling, she’s happy. I can’t explain like she’s on TikTok doing dances, she’s always bantering, always joking and then all of a sudden we turn it on and she becomes like a different person.

“She’s incredible and she epitomises the individuals that we want representing this country.

“And she’s getting better all the time, she’s had a chance now to really grow and develop. She’s only 23 years of age, we’ve got very young players that are just going to get better and better.

“People like Sam (Monaghan), we know that she’s obviously very important, Edel McMahon was outstanding again and then obviously Vicky (Irwin) did great. Kathryn Dane did great, another Ulster player that did fantastic. I think that is a good thing, just being able to provide them with the opportunity to play here.”

Although McWilliams was proud of the character his side showed, he admitted it was far from perfect.

Ireland's lineout struggled again, while they conceded far too many sloppy penalties and unforced errors in the difficult weather conditions at the Kingspan Stadium.

“I was disappointed today to be honest with you,” McWilliams added.

“It’s funny now, because I’m split in my emotions. Obviously I’m delighted for my players, it was really important for the momentum and the work they put in, you can see their commitment to the jersey and the cause. But we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“We’re a team that are ambitious and we have to get better. The thought now about going on our first ever summer tour is great. Two Tests but also I’m looking forward to the summer to get to work, we’ve got to get better at the rugby basics, we’ve got to get better around the kicking game and they’re the things I’m thinking of now.

“It’s funny. Part of me is delighted, I’m so happy for the girls but the other part of me is like I think there’s a lot we can do to make us a better team and it starts on Tuesday morning, putting a plan together."