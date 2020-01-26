Neil Francis: 'The wrong type of people are lined up to sell the Six Nations to the wrong type of people'

She kills for blood all around the neighbourhood, but despite temptation, resists killing her new friend and the pair develop feelings for each other. It is a dark tale.

The title is intriguing. A vampire by tradition cannot enter your house without your invitation. Conversely the boy (Oskar) becomes friends with the girl/vampire (Eli) but in doing so he has let the right one in. Or has he?

In 1994 I met a man called Ross Turnbull in the Hilton Hotel in Sydney. Not many of you will know who he is but, since William Webb Ellis, nobody did more to change the game of rugby union than this amiable Aussie.

Ross was a member of the 120 club - he got his sole cap for Australia in 1968, ironically against Ireland. After his career was over (80 minutes) Ross became a capo for Kerry Francis Bullmore Packer, the Australian media magnate and billionaire.

Sometime the following season I got a phone call in the middle of the night from Ross. The Worldwide Rugby Union had just been incorporated - the French, English and Welsh were all on board and it would be a good idea if I could rouse up some enthusiasm from the Irish boys to push them over the edge.

Details were sketchy but this new professional rugby circus would be up and running before the Five Nations and the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Turnbull would be in the UK in the next couple of weeks. The entire SANZAR panels had all signed up and it would be a good idea to meet up.

Forego the championship and the World Cup for a half-arsed pro circus with no direction and no support. Not a chance.

Turnbull rang a few weeks later but there was no appetite from me or any of that Irish team. The circus didn't really need us but the concept died in utero when Rupert Murdock backed the tri-nation tournament with a then sensational $550m television contract.

The IRB, well aware of what was going on, declared the game 'open' at the Paris accord which took place while we were all playing in the World Cup in South Africa.

Ross was a nice fella and I doubt he had any vampire tendencies, but at no stage was he getting into my house - let the right one in only.

In truth the game would still have recovered even if the circus had managed to attract, say, the top 120 players in the world. The travelling show would have fizzled out and there would have been limited forgiveness for all. The venture, though, spooked the living dead into declaring the game open. Everyone knew something was cooking but it did electrify all the players when the news came through. Some were prepared for it, some weren't.

Ireland as usual were lagging behind and struggled initially. They got their model right, though. As a result the clubs died and the provinces prospered.

In England, as only the English can, they also succeeded. England have played in three Rugby World Cup finals since 1995 and won one. They have also won many Grand Slams and other noteworthy victories. They have done so in spite of their club structure.

Given recent events in English rugby, would now not be the most appropriate time to give serious consideration for the RFU to buy out PRL and take back control of all of the feeder clubs to their national team?

We will know by St Patrick's Day what effect the Saracens scandal will have had on the English national side's fortunes. The World Cup finalists are the best team in the competition and in my book are favourites to win this year's Six Nations. But for 25 years England have had to put up with the likes of Nigel Wray and his cronies, and the bickering and the divisiveness of 13 different sugar daddies pulling their teams in different directions. Out of a crisis comes an opportunity to take them all out.

It brings us neatly into the next conundrum - it's too late.

PRL sold, of their own volition, 27 per cent of their company to CVC, the venture capital and private equity giant. It values the Premiership at roughly £500m. You and I both know that it is not worth a fraction of that value. What it does mean is that the clowns who run the Premiership believe it actually is worth £500m. If the RFU even looked askance to buy back the 27 per cent they would have to come with a multiplier on the figure that was paid. Vampires have no conscience. We paid £200m for 27 per cent last year but if you want to buy our stake it will cost you £500m. A stake through the heart to try and rescue a bad situation from turning worse.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission last week gave approval for CVC to buy 27 per cent of the PRO14 for £120m. Forty large for the IRFU. What price is that money?

Earlier in the season we found out that Mark McCafferty, formerly the CEO of PRL and captain of the Confederacy of Dunces in the Heineken Cup take-out, has joined CVC as an adviser/consultant. Since McCafferty has joined, CVC has tabled a bid for 15 per cent of the Six Nations championship for £300m. This values the competition at £3bn.

While the numbers are impressive I don't really understand where this is going. As Groucho Marx said, 'A child of five could understand this . . . Could someone please send for a child of five?"

Apart from the money, what is the benefit of selling the crown jewels and the golden goose to a bunch of asset strippers and cold-blooded profiteers?

As a stakeholder in the Six Nations championship, CVC will share in the profits for the championship - 15 per cent of whatever the bottom line is.

Where to next? I'm presuming CVC will take over the commercial rights of the Six Nations and will ratchet up the television rights to pay per view and add as much value as they can. But they are out of there in less than 10 years and they will probably sell it for £6bn and they will bundle the PRO14 and Premiership as an afterthought as well. The question is though, who do they sell it to? Which Middle Eastern sovereign fund or Chinese hedge fund will snap it up?

What happens to the tens of millions of European rugby fans who travel or watch? Who can't wait for February and March to arrive? The clue is in the question - tens of millions - now that is a constituency that can be exploited.

Look at the people who are centrally involved in the sell-out of the Six Nations. Observe the previous form of the people who are there to protect the game.

It is true that the game had to go professional, but back in 1994 all Kerry Packer had to do was bark and the IRB panicked. They were like cockroaches scuttling under the cupboards when the kitchen light gets turned on.

Look at what happened when McCafferty and Wray went to war with the ERC and the unions in 2014. Divide and conquer and all the unions meekly capitulated.

All the wrong type of people are lined up to sell the Six Nations to the wrong type of people. World Rugby, the Neville Chamberlains of the game, barely raise their hands to say, "I say old bean, what is going on here?"

This is bad business because no one has a clue what these people will do with the Six Nations in five to 10 years' time. This is a bad idea because the unions don't really need the money. This is a bad idea because it smacks of short-term vision. It is a bad idea because what works for American sport or American commercial interests may not, and probably will not, work here.

I am right. This is a bad idea. They have let the wrong one in.

Sunday Indo Sport