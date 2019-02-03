Neil Francis: 'It will take a while to get over that one. The result - and the manner of it - will stick in the craw'

This was countered by Irish fans who responded with a chorus of boos, some tried to sing 'The Fields of Athenry'. The only song that was going through my head at that time was the Kenny Rogers classic: 'You Picked a Fine Time to Leave Me Lucille'.

'You picked a fine time to leave me Lucille, with four hungry children and a crop in the field

'I've had some bad times, lived through some sad times, this time the hurtin' won't heal'

It will take a while to get over that one. The result, and more pertinently the manner of it, will stick in the craw for some time to come. We are a small nation and in economic terms we are just a cork swimming in the big blue ocean. In terms of a show of defiance or 'here's one in your eye for Brexit' this was the perfect time to voice our opinion through our rugby team on the field of play. This beating could not have come at a worse time.

Let's be clear here. Ireland were badly beaten and a blueprint on how to beat a Joe Schmidt side was fashioned before this game and superbly executed on the day. Rugby is a simple game and more than anything else, if you win the collisions it is more than likely that you will win the game. Ireland have played against big, strong, heavy, powerful packs in their time, matched them and come away with wins. This time England were of a mind to front up and they were awesome in their application and relentless and remorseless in their ability to shut Ireland down.

Ireland did not play well yesterday and it would have been interesting to see how it would have gone if they had brought their 'A' game to the Aviva. England, though, were primed to win and you could see it in their body language. I am no fan of Eddie Jones, but he and his coaching team figured Ireland out brilliantly and it was a strong combination of rugby science and an implacable attitude to win which saw them overcome a serious obstacle in their quest to re-establish themselves.

There were a number of significant moments in yesterday's match. I have always thought that when you score early away from home there is a psychological stimulus attached. From the very off England played with audacity and an assuredness of purpose. The lineout throw over the top to Manu Tuilagi - apart from being a well-executed gambit and a good attacking ploy - did more damage by surprising Ireland because they would not expect a ploy of that type so early in the game, particularly from a side like England who haven't been exactly adventurous in the last season or so.

That unsettled Ireland who looked like they were the side trying to settle into a high-octane Test match. Moments later, Owen Farrell's crisp and beautifully weighted skip pass to Elliot Daly caught Ireland short. Keith Earls came up but was beaten by the quality of the pass and all Daly had to do was catch the ball, hold it in two hands and run straight. He put Jonny May away and England were not only in the game, but on the front foot.

As the first quarter ended we were dreaming if we thought Ireland had resumed normal service. Ireland led, but you could see that they were going to struggle with what England were doing on the line and England's second try, again the product of a skipped pass in the lead-up, and then two behind-the-line passes, gave Daly the opportunity of a grubber kick where he had just enough time to think about where to place it and what weight he should put on it.

Jacob Stockdale's run of incredible luck came to an end as he struggled to take the ball one-handed in the air as Jack Nowell launched himself into him. Daly, keen to recognise the possibility that anything can happen in a madcap in-goal situation, dotted down to give England back the lead at 10-14. It is incredible to think that Daly, a few weeks ago at the Ricoh, looked like a shell of a player and badly lacking in confidence when Leinster duffed Wasps in the last series of pool games.

Coming up to half-time, Ireland were desperately scrambling to avoid conceding another try and I thought Mako Vunipola was unlucky not to have a try awarded as Jamie George's momentum carried the England loosehead over the line. England took the penalty from Tadhg Furlong's infraction and the score stood at 10-17 at the break.

Ireland could, if they wanted, be back in the lead by seven points in the space of 10 minutes - 10-17 is nothing in terms of a lead in international rugby - but what told me that England weren't remotely finished was the huddle they had on the pitch after the half-time whistle. Farrell called them in and in yesterday's match he was the key catalyst, motivator and instigator of everything that England did well.

The huddle was a demonstration of intent and a reinforcement that England were absolutely here to win. It was a signal moment in the game.

As is always the case, Ireland looked to their coach to see if he could conjure up some game-changing tactics, but plan B seemed to be to continue with plan A. This patently was not going to work for a variety of reasons. Conor Murray had his least effective game in a green jersey in a long time. His passing was sluggish and at times ill-directed and for a player of his quality he lacked the speed he normally has.

Ireland's runners were pressurised when they played their behind-the-line passes and England just ran on to them. It was made easy, though, because Ireland's three-quarter line lacked its usual crispness and fluency and too often when the penultimate pass came it just wasn't good enough. Too many of Ireland's key players just weren't on their game and CJ Stander was a good deal off his usual industry. It was obvious, too, that England had targeted Earls and Ireland's winger got peppered with a host of box ball. He got caught illegally on a couple of occasions and was retired at half-time.

England were prescient and exploited all of their attacking opportunities. Again the skip pass from their scrum in the 65th minute got May away down the left wing. Henry Slade looked offside to me and with the score at 13-22 and England with their jack boot pressing down on Ireland, a two-score game looked beyond the men in green.

Two more moments which told us that this was not going to be Ireland's day - in the 70th minute with Ireland chasing the game and trying to get some profit from transferring the ball behind the line, they worked it to Garry Ringrose. Now, Courtney Lawes is not exactly the brain of Britain. It might be unfair to say that he would have been unable to read what Ireland were trying to do himself, rather it was England's game plan and their ability to read what Ireland have done for the last few years.

Lawes did not bother to look at the Ireland players who were directly in front of him and simply continued his run into the backfield where he nailed Ringrose who had the ball in his hands a millisecond before England's second-row emptied him. A masterpiece of tactical planning on how to subdue and neutralise Ireland encapsulated in one moment.

Ireland never gave up and this sort of situation happens when a team have been completely out-manoeuvred. Sexton, looking to play phases, roared over to Murray as his scrum-half put in a box/clearance kick. Ireland's out-half made his displeasure known. I'm no lip-reader, but Murray brushed him off with an easily understandable hand signal accompanied by the words 'fuck off'. Murray, unflappable in most situations, demonstrated the frustration of the evening.

England showed huge psychological resilience and were near flawless in their execution of a very apt game plan. Ireland will probably not win the championship this year and I am confident that they will recover themselves. This was a chastening experience, one that South Africa will have noticed from afar.

Sunday Indo Sport