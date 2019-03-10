Neil Francis: 'Irish should be more ruthless when chances come'

We hark back to the glory days of French rugby - the 1980s and '90s. It was a time when they could create space, put men into a gap and pass with authority and fluency. I played against Didier Camberabero on several occasions and at 5' 9" and 10 stone 13 pounds, he looked like his diet consisted solely of skinny lattes, but his footballing instinct was supreme and he was able to get the best out of Sella, Blanco etc.

After playing the French on one occasion, Olivier Roumat and Abdel Benazzi ribbed me at the post-match dinner about Camberabero. The French outhalf wore a wig while he was playing and the French forwards thought it would be funny if some of their opponents could manage to pull it off him during a match. I thought what a prize - Camberabero's syrup of fig in your hand in the middle of Parc des Princes.

However, afterwards it occurred to me that I'd played against this guy three or four times and wouldn't have got within 20 metres of him. Maybe my French second-row opponents were making the assertion that Camberabero, although vulnerable, was untouchable.

The question still had to be asked. He was so slight that if you got any forward running down his channel you could certainly make profit. The trick was to get down that channel. I am certain that in a game of chase and tackle, Camberabero's grandmother would have had the freedom of the city of Beziers while playing against her grandson.

It was only when that French pack was bested, normally in games against New Zealand, that we found out whether the French could tackle or not and this was when players like Serge Blanco, Emile Ntamack and Jean-Luc Sadourny were made to look vulnerable. They, like the rest of us, bled human blood.

When naming his team for today's encounter, Jacques Brunel stated they had identified Irish weaknesses and would look to exploit them. His outhalf Romain Ntamack has looked a decent player in his limited outings at this level but defensively the 19-year-old is vulnerable and we are not sure whether he is able to tackle but won't, or unable to tackle but willing. Once again it will be down to whether Ireland can get a few freight train runners heading down his corridor. Camberabero survived because his French pack could afford to have six men in the combat zone and two of his back-row riding shotgun out in midfield. Ntamack doesn't have that luxury.

The French defensive press has been very good despite their woes over the last couple of years and they have picked a huge three-quarter line. Damian Penaud is a fabulous broken-field runner but sometimes makes Teddy Thomas look like a defensive grandmaster.

Penaud has been seen in both lights in this Championship: against Wales, he did not know who, where or when to tackle; against England, he had an inkling of the who, where and when but just didn't bother his arse. Amazingly, he has retained his spot on the wing. France may have corrected his defensive weakness in the last week or so but I would bet against it. The reason France have struggled over the last six or seven years is their inability to pick the correct half-backs or even to pick the incorrect half-backs and let them form a long-standing partnership.

The French, whoever they select, with the exception of the lamentable Camille Lopez, have enough football nous to give France direction. The selection of Antoine Dupont and Ntamack for the second game in a row seems to be a new direction. Dupont can do enough damage today to make the difference. If you compare and contrast Dupont's pass and Murray's pass, the difference in zip gives you an extra metre further outfield. Dupont is also a difficult proposition around the ruck and his ability to break and keep the fringe honest will also be significant today.

The French pack will be a challenge. They have quality, durability and aggression in all rows. Quite why they persist in selecting Sebastien Vahaamahina is beyond me. Historically the French have always chosen one huge lump of a second-row, players like Yoann Maestri, Jean Condom and Jerome Thion. Enormous men, not particularly good in any phase of play, selected for their sheer physical presence and meting out punishment in the contact zone. Vahaamahina is an habitual penalty machine. You would wonder what the logic is. France have picked Arthur Iturria. At 6' 6" and 19 stone, he plays in the second-row for Clermont and you would think given his brilliant form that they would choose him with the very lively red-headed Felix Lambey to try and match Ireland's dynamic duo of Henderson and Ryan.

The battle - as it always does in matches of this physical nature - will come down to the back-row. A couple of years ago when Leinster were playing Northampton, they had a great game-plan to take Louis Picamoles out of the game, they chop-tackled him all day going high and low. That was the end of Picamoles and any notion of front-foot ball. I think Josh van der Flier can be the key man today. That said, the one man Ireland have really missed is Dan Leavy.

I expect Ireland to be mistake-free in order to win today. They are no longer having to labour under the label of being 'the best team in the world' and I expect them to be a little bit more ruthless when the chances or half chances come about. They will have to earn this one.

