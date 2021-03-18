Andy Farrell has made a number of surprise selections in his much-changed team to face England on Saturday.

In total, the coach has made six personnel changes and three positional switches as Conor Murray, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Dave KIlcoyne, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all come into the side that beat Scotland.

James Lowe has been dropped from the match-day 23, while Will Connors (knee) joins James Ryan (head) and Garry Ringrose (ankle) in missing out through injury.

Tadhg Beirne switches to second-row to take Ryan's No 5 jersey and Farrell has resisted temptation to bring Peter O'Mahony straight back into the side.

Instead, he picks Conan at No 8 and van der Flier at No 7, with CJ Stander set for his final game in green in the No 6 shirt.

Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park drop to the bench to accommodate Munster pair Kilcoyne and Murray.

The scrum-half starts for the first time since the opening match against Wales. He was an unused replacement last weekend.

Aki replaces Ringrose in a move that sees Robbie Henshaw move to outside centre, while Stockdale leap-frogs Jordan Larmour to start on the wing in place of Lowe who endured a difficult day at the office against the Scots.

Larmour is still on the bench alongside Billy Burns and Gibson-Park covering the backs, while O'Mahony returns from suspension in the No 20 shirt.

Healy is joined in the tight-five replacements by Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird.

England named their team earlier today, with Elliot Daly coming in at outside centre in place of the injured Henry Slade.

Ireland team (v England)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 98 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 28 caps

