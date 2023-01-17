Munster's Ben Healy expected to be included in today’s Scotland Six Nations squad

Munster out-half Ben Healy is to be included in the Scottish Six Nations squad. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster out-half Ben Healy looks set to be included in Scotland's Six Nations squad, which will be named by Gregor Townsend later today.

Healy, who is qualified to play for Scotland through his grandmother, will join Edinburgh at the end of this season.

Adam Hastings' injury has opened the door for Healy, highly rated by Townsend, and will now look to unseat Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn for the Calcutta Cup against England in Scotland's opener.

Healy will remain with Munster for their URC game against Benetton next week before linking up with his new squadmates.

Born and raises in Tipperary and a former Ireland U-20 international, Healy could face Ireland in round four when Andy Farrell's men are in Murrayfield and could play against his home country at this year's World Cup.