Missed opportunities prove costly as Ireland fall to another Six Nations defeat against Italy

There were to be no demons exorcised in Parma for Ireland.

In yet another week of unwanted headlines, the side returned to the scene of their lowest ebb, the failure to qualify for last year's World Cup, and suffered their third consecutive defeat of this Six Nations campaign.

During that nadir back in September 2021, Ireland had managed to beat Italy before things unravelled against the Scots, but this time around the hosts utilised some incisive counter-attacking play to run out deserved 24-7 winners.

Ireland will rue a host of missed opportunities but, having been offered multiple avenues into the game through Italian indiscipline, their line-out struggles would prove costly.

In contrast their scrum was superior, resulting in their only points of the game with a penalty try 12 minutes from the end, but their rate of conversion from visits to the opposing '22' was never going to be enough to secure a first win of the championship.

In contrast to the pattern that would come to be established through much of the game, Ireland were on the backfoot almost immediately, a 50:22 from Italy seeing them march into opposition territory with only 30 seconds on the clock. Italy couldn't get clean ball off their line-out but managed to retain possession only for a trademark Neve Jones turnover on her own line to relieve the pressure.

Unfortunately the hooker followed up her timely intervention with a crooked throw at the line-out to give Italy another platform off which to attack.

When the visitors did finally get some purchase in the game it was Deirbhile Nic A Bháird leading the charge while, when they did get their line-out to click, the maul gained some traction too.

It was attacking off the set-piece that gave Ireland their first sustained passage of pressure and possession. Having worked the ball from left to right and back again, ultimately play was called back for side entry and Ireland went again but this time the line-out misfired.

As Greg McWilliams' side racked up the carries, Italy's discipline at the breakdown began to desert them, ultimately giving Ireland another chance to get the maul going. A strong carry from Linda Djougang threatened to open the door but, as Ireland looked to recycle, the hosts turned them over.

Ireland certainly seemed to have the edge at the scrum but it was attacking off the set-piece that saw Italy finally open the scoring as the half hour mark approached.

Breaking swiftly and with real intent down the open side, Italy kept the ball alive beautifully with Beatrice Capomaggi, Aura Muzzo and Beatrice Rigoni combining before the latter popped the ball up for skipper Sofia Stefan to score the try.

On a weekend when there would have been an extra eye on such things, Michela Sillari nailed the sideline conversion.

Having had their chances in the preceding 20 minutes, Ireland will have been all the more frustrated to fall behind with the mood at half-time hardly helped by yet another fruitless visit to the '22' before the turn. Indeed, with the clock four minutes into the red, the sight of Grace Moore spilling the ball forward only moments after Natasja Behan had seemed set to squeeze over in the corner summed up Ireland's opening half.

Those missed opportunities loomed all the larger only two minutes into the second half when, in another instance of Italy moving the ball to width at pace that Ireland simply couldn't match, Alyssa D'Inca stepped back inside for her side's second try of the evening.

With Italian confidence rising, and Ireland undermined by their faltering line-out as well as ongoing issues with missed tackles in defence, momentum had shifted decidedly in the host's favour.

For all their advantages in terms of possession, Ireland sought a spark that, despite the best efforts of Nic a Bháird, would not arrive.

When, with 17 minutes remaining, Sillari knocked over a penalty, the three-score deficit felt too much to overcome.

Come the 68th minute, Ireland would finally get on the board when their dominance at scrum time was rewarded with a penalty try but they would get no closer and, indeed, player of the match D'Inca would go over for a second time in the closing minutes to heap even more misery on Ireland.

Up next...England.

Italy: B Capomaggi; A Muzzo, M Sillari, A Rigoni, A D'Inca; V Madia, S Stefan (capt); G Maris, V Vecchini, L Gai; S Tounesi, G Duca; F Sgorbini, I Locatelli, G Franco.

Replacements: E Stecca (for Maris, 79), S Seye (for Gai, 67), V Fedrighi (for Sgorbini. 56), L Gurioli (for Tounesi, 79), A Ranuccini, (for Locatelli, 71) S Barattin (for Capomaggi, 68), E Stevanin (for Madia, 63)

Not used: A Cassaghi

Ireland: L Delany; A Doyle, A Dalton, A McGann, N Behan; D O'Brien, A Hughes; L Djougang, N Jones, C Haney; N Fryday (capt), S Monaghan; D Wall, G Moore, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Nielson (for Jones, 70), S McGrath (for Djougang, 77), K Buggy (for Haney, 52), H O'Connor (for Moore, 65), B Hogan (for Wall, 59), M Scuffil-McCabe (for Hughes, 56), V Irwin (for Dalton, 76), M Deely (for Behan, 61)

Player of the Match:A D'Inca

Referee: A Groizeleau (FFR)