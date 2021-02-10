Mind games: French doctors say Sexton shouldn’t play

Johnny Sexton was forced off in the latter stages of Ireland’s defeat in Wales last weekend. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

France have upped the ante ahead of Sunday's Six Nations clash against Ireland after two French neurosurgeons specialising in concussion, including the doctor who stood down Johnny Sexton for 12 weeks in late 2014 on the back of concussion-related issues, warned the captain against the risks of returning too soon after his latest head injury.

Speaking to French publication RMC Sport, Dr Jean-François Chermann said that players with a history of concussion, like Sexton, must be fully aware of the potential long-term effects on their brain.

As well as Dr Chermann's remarks, Jean Chazal, another respected French neurosurgeon, told Midi Olympique that he too had concerns for Sexton's health, should he be selected in this weekend's game.

When contacted , the IRFU declined to comment on the claims emerging from France, but Sexton is due to speak to the media this afternoon as part of a routine weekly press conference.

The furore is the last thing Ireland head coach Andy Farrell needs, as he was last night coming to terms with a three-game ban handed down to Peter O'Mahony following his first-half red card against Wales.

O'Mahony will miss Ireland's Six Nations games against France, Italy and Scotland, but he is set to be available for the finale against England on March 20.

Sexton was forced off in the latter stages of Ireland's defeat in Wales last weekend after Justin Tipuric's knee accidentally caught the out-half in the head, which resulted in him being left lying on the ground before he sought medical attention and was then substituted.

The 35-year-old conducted his post-match media duties as normal and having later undergone a head injury assessment (HIA), Sexton has not had any setbacks in terms of the return-to-play protocols, according to Ireland's defence coach Simon Easterby.

Ireland are optimistic that Sexton will be passed fit to feature against France this weekend, but Dr Chermann and Dr Chazal have raised what they believe to be serious worries.

“From a philosophical point of view, from an ethical point of view, when you play rugby at a high level, when you practise boxing or a so-called traumatic sport, there are obviously risks that are incurred,” Dr Chermann said.

“But there are also such extraordinary benefits, on the narcissistic level, on the level of social life, the athlete will build such extraordinary memories.

“On the other hand, we are not sure that repeated knockouts can inevitably lead to long-term pathology.

"So I think it’s important to explain it to him.

“But all the tests that were done on this player, for example when he was playing Racing, showed that he had exceptional cognitive performance.

“The doctor’s part, fundamental to this story, is: if there are symptoms, if his tests are disturbed, the doctor must stop him from playing on Sunday.”

Dr Chazal echoed those sentiments, as he was alarmed at what he believed was a suspected concussion suffered by Sexton last Sunday.

“That worries me. He suffered several concussions in his career. Sunday’s one seems pretty obvious to me,” he said.

“I understand the high stake of the tournament and of this match. But that’s not enough to justify taking this type of risk. The danger is serious.

“If Sexton plays on Sunday, it’s sad for him. This is what really inspires me: sadness.

Sexton’s team-mate James Ryan is also following the return-to-play protocols having been forced off during the first half of last weekend’s defeat.

Like Sexton, Ryan is said to be progressing well, but as with any head injury, both players will have to hit certain markers throughout the week before any final decision is made on their fitness.

“At the moment, they are going through that and there have been no setbacks so far,” Easterby said.

“Our primary focus is their health and safety first and foremost.

“If a player, which may well be the case at some stage this week, feels like they can’t complete the stage that they are in, then they obviously have to drop back a stage and that compromises their availability.

“We are aware of that and obviously we have plans in place to potentially have to deal with that if they come along.

“But at the moment, that’s what we are planning for, that they get through each stage, each day and they get that one step further to making themselves available by the weekend.”

Ireland have called up Leinster duo Jack Conan and Ed Byrne to the squad, while Gavin Coombes has returned to Munster.

