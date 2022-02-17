'Mentally I'm a lot stronger for it' - Joey Carbery on bouncing back from injury battle

Whenever Joey Carbery’s mind started to overplay the scale of the challenge that lay ahead at the Stade de France last weekend, he reminded himself of the many dark days he has put down over the last couple of years.

Throughout those hard times, the one thing that kept him going was the thought of being involved in the big days again with Munster and Ireland.

For a man whose career looked to be hanging in the balance at one point, Carbery’s story is one of remarkable resilience.

You’d forgive him for thinking that he was due a lucky break after almost a year out with that bad ankle injury, only he suffered another break of the worst kind, when he fractured his elbow against Wasps in December. Suddenly, that old familiar panic-inducing fear set in, as Carbery was left facing another spell on the sidelines.

“To be honest, I actually couldn’t believe it,” he reflects.

“I was incredibly frustrated. Just the nature of it. It could have literally missed me by a centimetre, but his head just clipped it.

“It was obviously quite sore when it happened, but it wasn’t that sore afterwards.

“But then when I got the scan and the result, it was obviously very disappointing.

“Luckily enough, it wasn’t as serious and I wasn’t out for a long spell of time. I was able to get back for the Six Nations.”

Carbery timed his return well, as he delivered an assured display in Paris that offered hope for life after Johnny Sexton.

That Carbery was even in a position to start at out-half for Ireland is a measure of his mental strength, particularly when facing a hugely physical French side.

One wonders how someone who has suffered so many unlucky setbacks can have such trust in their body.

“I think there is always something in the back of your mind in the week building up to it,” Carbery admits.

“You do your preparation during the week with the team, and that builds huge confidence.

“Then you think about what you’ve done before and that helps me a lot, to know that I have been there and done it before.

“I just need to go there and do it again. Obviously, having a great team around me helps a lot as well,” adds Carbery.

“I suppose it’s about trying to be as focused as possible and calm about it all.

“I think being able to appreciate days like Saturday and just the body feeling good enough to be able to go out there and do what I do – do what I love.

“I remembered back to the times when I couldn’t, and how frustrating that was. Being able to go out there on Saturday and to feel good and put in a performance, it means a lot to me.”

There were, however, many moments of doubt along the way, as he wondered if he could ever get back playing at such a high level.

“A few times, a few times,” Carbery says.

“But being able to use the coping mechanisms and the support networks that I’ve got and the ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ campaign, it encourages that hugely.

“I think that helped me get through those tough days and kept me focused on what I wanted to do.

“I almost have a set way of dealing with these things now.

“The main thing I do is, I chat to friends and family, try bounce a few things off them. It helps me to open my mind a bit more,” adds the Ireland out-half.

“I was just thankful it wasn’t as bad. I knew I had been through worse. There was still a chance I could make the Six Nations, so that was always in the back of my mind.

“Obviously, injuries are pretty crap but they have taught me a lot. Mentally I’m a lot stronger for it, I think it’s taught me a lot of resilience and I am extremely grateful to be back out here playing. I’m really enjoying it at the moment.”

Having put in such a confident performance on what was his first Six Nations start in Ireland’s narrow defeat to France, Carbery now has his sights set on keeping hold of the number ten jersey for the Italy game on Sunday week.

It’s not that long ago his confidence was shattered, but playing with the swagger of old, the 26-year-old believes more time in the saddle is the only way he will get back to his best.

“Yeah definitely, the more starts I can get the better,” Carbery adds.

“There is a huge amount of work still to be done, but I was able to get out there on Saturday and I took a huge amount of learnings from it.

“It is great for my confidence to go out there and hopefully keep improving from it.

“It was an incredibly special day for me and my family.

“I was very proud to be able to get out there and start. It was a great opportunity.

“Obviously I was disappointed with the result but I feel like I’ve taken a lot from it, and it was nice to get the first one (start).

“Hopefully, now I can stay injury free and keep playing.

“There’s a good few games left in the season to be able to keep going. I’m just excited about what’s to come.”



