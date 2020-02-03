Max Deegan primed to make debut off the bench against Wales as Peter O'Mahony likely to earn recall

Max Deegan, pictured during Ireland squad training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin could make his debut against Wales on Saturday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Max Deegan is set to make his Ireland debut against Wales on Saturday, but he is likely to do so from the bench as Peter O'Mahony is in line to earn a recall to the starting XV.

With Caelan Doris due to miss out after picking up a head injury in the early stages of last weekend's win over Scotland, Andy Farrell is expected to revert back to the tried and tested back-row of O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander at No 8.

The one other enforced change will come in midfield as Garry Ringrose is ruled out having undergone surgery on his thumb.

Like O'Mahony, Robbie Henshaw is also in line for to be reinstated, having started on the bench against Scotland. That would mean Henshaw will renew his centre partnership with Bundee Aki.

Conor Murray is tackled by Adam Hastings of Scotland

Conor Murray is again expected to see off the challenge of John Cooney and continue at scrum-half alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Keith Earls has recovered from a knee injury, but Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale are unlikely to be dropped with Jordan Larmour again wearing the 15 jersey.

Tadhg Furlong was helped off the pitch last weekend after his calves cramped, but he is understood to be recovering well.

Should Furlong be passed fit, he is likely to again form a front-row with Cian Healy and Rob Herring.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson will continue in the engine room in front of the familiar looking back-row.

Having been involved at the Aviva as an extra squad player last weekend, the uncapped Deegan is now pushing hard for a place in this week's matchday 23.

The 23-year old has been excellent for Leinster this season, scoring seven tries in 14 games.

Deegan's fellow Leinster flanker Will Connors has been added to the wider Six Nations squad, but he isn't expected to make his debut on Saturday.

The Ireland team to play Wales will officially be named at 2.15 tomorrow.

Possible Ireland team (v Wales): J Larmour; A Conway, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Stockdale; J Sexton (capt), C Murray; C Healy, R Herring, T Furlong; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander.