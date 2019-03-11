Maro Itoje ruled out of clash with Scotland

Maro Itoje has conceded defeat in his battle to be fit for the climax to England's Guinness Six Nations against Scotland on Saturday.

Itoje last week suffered a setback in his recovery from the knee ligament damage sustained against Ireland on the opening weekend of the tournament and has been omitted from a 31-man training squad named for the final-round fixture at Twickenham.

"Maro Itoje has returned to his club Saracens to continue to rehabilitation," the Rugby Football Union announced.

Head coach Eddie Jones was non committal when asked about Itoje in the wake of Saturday's rout of Italy, declaring "we'll just wait and see", but the second row's Championship is now definitely over with only 53 minutes played.

It was hoped that he would return to face the Azzurri only to injure the same right knee that was hurt in Dublin during a forwards drill in training a week ago.

Bizarrely, Jones raised the prospect of the British and Irish Lion being propelled back into the matchday 23 against Italy soon after he had been left out, stating that he could make a rapid recovery.

Online Editors