‘Maro felt a little sick overnight’ – England giving Itoje ‘every chance’ for Ireland clash after illness

Maro Itoje looks on during an England training session earlier this week. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Maro Itoje will be given every chance to prove his readiness for tomorrow’s Twickenham tussle as the England camp gave an upbeat assessment on the marauding Lions’ lock who was taken ill overnight.

Despite the fact that forwards’ coach Richard Cockerill was removed from the match build-up after testing positive for Covid – the fourth case in this tournament – Itoje is not a suspected case.

Cockerill tested positive for the virus via a lateral flow test on Friday morning. That was followed up with a PCR which showed he had Covid-19. All other staff and players were tested again, and returned negative results.

“Maro felt a little sick overnight and we’re giving him every chance to be fine,” said assistant coach Matt Proudfoot at a briefing following this morning’s Captain’s Run.

However, England this morning ran with both Joe Launchbury and Ollie Chessum alongside their other starting second-row Charlie Ewels in the final run-throughs.

And confirmation that Nick Isiekwe has been placed on standby might reflect some lingering unease within the English camp about Itoje’s preparedness.

To this end, Proudfoot noted the benefits of having 30-year-old Launchbury’s extensive international experience – 65 caps – but the loss of Itoje’s potential as a wrecking ball on the ground, air and in defensive mauls would be a devastating blow to Eddie Jones’s side.

“Maro is a world-class player and his x-factor is the pressure he applies,” said Proudfoot.

“But then we have Joe who has all those caps to fill the void and that’s an opportunity. Test matches are really key areas for the pack and it’s about physicality, controlling the gain-line, set-piece.

“So these are the battle we’re well-prepared for and we know how good the Irish pack are.

“It’s a great opportunity to go after them. We’ve trained really, really well and looking at what we’ve been doing in the last three weeks it’s just becoming more and more competitive.

“The preparation has been great. Today when we walked off the field you could see the confidence in the players’ eyes.

“We know we need to go after them. They’re together for large parts of the year with a large contingency from Leinster so we know that is a big advantage.

“We’re just eager for the opportunity.

“Every test match is a big step-up. Teams are evolving, have been in camp longer and it’s always the case in the Six Nations that the deeper you go, the more intense it gets.

“This is going to be the most intense game we’ve played since meeting the Springboks.”

As another assistant coach, Richard Cockerill, was forced to leave the camp after a positive Covid test, there was some upbeat news with prop Kyle Sinckler proving his fitness in Twickenham this morning.

Midfielder Henry Slade is quietly confident that his side’s stuttering attack can finally explode into gear with the weather set fair here for a hard, dry running track.

“We’re getting pretty close,” he says, admitting he is unsure just how good the much-touted “New England” can really become.

“I can’t reveal what we’re doing but we have exciting players with ball in hand. We have strengths there and it’s about playing to them, not just in the wider channels but the boys up front who can make decent carries.

“It’s been there in parts in all three games, bits of trying to do it and the challenge now is to produce it throughout a whole game. Who knows how good that can make us?

“My mindset is to play with the ball and attack so hopefully we will get opportunities. I won’t force things for the sake of it, take each scenario and take the right option for each one without any bias.

“I don’t know if we take it as pressure. We’re quite good at concentrating on ourselves and what we need to bring.

“We’re good at blocking outside noise. There is an argument about being underdogs and coming through to get a win. It’s a good feeling.

“Ireland probably are favourites but we are confident in ourselves and what we are doing.”

Slade, 28, has won 41 caps but had to wait 17 games and four years for his first championship start – but it was a memorable one as his side trumped Ireland away.

“That was a great day,” he said, while also expanding on the growing sense that the midfield combination with Marcus Smith inside him and Joe Marchant outside are beginning to gel.

“To beat them anywhere is good, but Dublin is always a tough place to go. They’re a top side. Getting a big win away in the Six Nations is always massive and it was my first start.

“Our pack was dominant there. We had then - and still have- guys getting us on the front foot on and off the ball, putting in the strong hits and creating the space in attack.

“It was a memorable day and I’m hoping there’ll be more.”