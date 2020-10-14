Major blow for Wales as veteran hooker faces lengthy spell on the sidelines

Wales have been dealt a major ahead of the busy upcoming international window as veteran hooker Ken Owens has been ruled out for a prolonged spell.

Owens is set to miss the conclusion of Wales' Six Nations campaign this month, as well as the Autumn Nations Cup, which includes a trip to Dublin in the opening game on November 13.

The 33-year old picked up a shoulder injury playing for the Scarlets last weekend, as did flanker Josh Macleod, who has also been ruled out.

Owens has won 77 caps for Wales and was set to be a key figure in Wayne Pivac's squad over the coming weeks.

His place has gone to Dragons hooker Elliot Dee, while Scarlets openside James Davies has earned a recall instead of Macleod.

Irish prop Conor Maguire, who has previously spent time in Leinster and Connacht, has had his short-term deal with the Dragon extended further.



The 23-year old came through Boyne RFC in Louth before linking up with Old Wesley. Maguire featured off the bench when the Dragons lost to Leinster at the RDS earlier this month and will now hope to push on with the Welsh region.

Elsewhere, Garry Ringrose has been crowned Leinster Players’ Player of the Season after enjoying a stellar campaign during which the Ireland centre captained his home province in the Guinness PRO14 final win over Ulster.

Caelan Doris picked up the award for Young Player of the Season, as the hugely talented back-row announced his arrival, both on the provincial and international stage.

Both players are set to play a key role for Ireland over the coming weeks.

“Both Garry and Caelan have been superb all season and thoroughly deserve their awards,” Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said.

“Naturally, we would love to celebrate their achievements with family and friends at the end of season awards but we understand we have to keep playing our part.

“It was still nice to have a moment with the two lads at the team meeting and to surprise them with their awards.

“Both of them have been brilliant for us in a hugely demanding season and not once did they let their standards slip.

“They are two players that any young boy or girl should aspire to be like as they play the game in the right spirit, enjoy it and drive the standards day in, day out here in Leinster.”

