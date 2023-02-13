| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Magnificent Ireland have the aura of the All Blacks now

Mick Galwey

Andy Farrell’s men hammer the second best team in the world who are also the reigning Grand Slam champions

James Lowe of Ireland shows great skill to score a try at the Aviva against France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Conor Murray of Ireland is tackled by Ethan Dumortier of France at Aviva Stadium. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images Expand
11 February 2023; James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's second try despite the tackle of Damian Penaud of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

James Lowe of Ireland shows great skill to score a try at the Aviva against France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

James Lowe of Ireland shows great skill to score a try at the Aviva against France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conor Murray of Ireland is tackled by Ethan Dumortier of France at Aviva Stadium. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Conor Murray of Ireland is tackled by Ethan Dumortier of France at Aviva Stadium. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

11 February 2023; James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's second try despite the tackle of Damian Penaud of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

11 February 2023; James Lowe of Ireland scores his side's second try despite the tackle of Damian Penaud of France during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

/

James Lowe of Ireland shows great skill to score a try at the Aviva against France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Before the match I thought Ireland would beat France in the Aviva.

Yet I’ll freely admit that not for one minute did I think they would do it like that.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy