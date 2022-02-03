Mack Hansen set to get nod ahead of Keith Earls as Andy Farrell prepares to name strong Ireland team

Mack Hansen during Ireland Rugby squad training at IRFU HPC at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Connacht winger Mack Hansen is set to make his Ireland debut in Saturday's Six Nations opener against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Hansen is understood to have made a big impression on Andy Farrell and his coaching staff in training over the last week and on the back of his fine form with Connacht this season, he looks to have jumped the pecking order.

Despite the clamour for Robert Baloucoune to start on the wing and with Jordan Larmour and the experienced Keith Earls also viable options, Hansen could well get the nod.

The Australian 23-year-old joined Connacht last summer and qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

Bundee Aki looks to have won the other major selection call, as the Connacht centre is expected to start ahead of Robbie Henshaw.

Aki is set to link up with Garry Ringrose in midfield, as Henshaw may have to settle for a place on the bench ahead of the likes of Earls and Larmour.

James Ryan is on track to have recovered from a hamstring injury, with Iain Henderson likely to be held in reserve following his ankle issue, meaning Tadhg Beirne starts in the second-row alongside the Leinster man.

The front-row should have a familiar look to it with Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and the fit-again Tadhg Furlong packing down together.

An all Leinster back-row is also expected as Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan link up again.

Jamison Gibson-Park is set to keep his place ahead of Conor Murray and partner captain Johnny Sexton.

With Aki and Ringrose in the centre, Hugo Keenan will continue his remarkable run at full-back, with Andrew Conway and Hanson poised to complete the back-three.

Farrell should be able to call upon a strong bench that as well as Henderson will include, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Peter O'Mahony, Murray, Joey Carbery and Henshaw.

The Ireland head coach will officially confirm his team to play Wales at lunchtime today.

Possible Ireland team to play Wales – H Keenan, A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Reps: D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, I Henderson, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, R Henshaw.