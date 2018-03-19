Sport Six Nations

Monday 19 March 2018

Luke Fitzgerald names an Irish young gun as his Player of the Tournament - and picks a surprise second place

17 March 2018; Dan Leavy of Ireland celebrates following the NatWest Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Luke Fitzgerald has chosen Ireland flanker Dan Leavy as his Six Nations Player of the Tournament.

The 23-year-old openside was drafted into the starting team after Josh van der Flier injured his knee against France in Paris, and was subsequently one of the stars of the tournament.

Although Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale made the official shortlist for the honour, Fitzgerald opted for the young Leinster star, and picked a surprise choice from Scotland as his runner up.

"I have a random one - I thought Hamish Watson was unbelievable," Fitzgerald said on The Left Wing Live in association with Aer Lingus.

"Every time I saw him touch contact I just thought, 'that guy's a nightmare'. He [Watson] is playing in a team that isn't half as good as the Irish team. He absolutely decimated England.

"He is close but for me it is Dan Leavy. He was outstanding throughout the competition. In the same mould as Hamish Watson, he just made it really uncomfortable for the opposition.

"He was a nightmare at every ruck and I thought he carried really well."

