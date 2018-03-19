Luke Fitzgerald names an Irish young gun as his Player of the Tournament - and picks a surprise second place
Luke Fitzgerald has chosen Ireland flanker Dan Leavy as his Six Nations Player of the Tournament.
The 23-year-old openside was drafted into the starting team after Josh van der Flier injured his knee against France in Paris, and was subsequently one of the stars of the tournament.
Although Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale made the official shortlist for the honour, Fitzgerald opted for the young Leinster star, and picked a surprise choice from Scotland as his runner up.
"I have a random one - I thought Hamish Watson was unbelievable," Fitzgerald said on The Left Wing Live in association with Aer Lingus.
"Every time I saw him touch contact I just thought, 'that guy's a nightmare'. He [Watson] is playing in a team that isn't half as good as the Irish team. He absolutely decimated England.
"He is close but for me it is Dan Leavy. He was outstanding throughout the competition. In the same mould as Hamish Watson, he just made it really uncomfortable for the opposition.
"He was a nightmare at every ruck and I thought he carried really well."
Online Editors
Related Content
- The Left Wing LIVE: Luke Fitzgerald on Grand Slam achievement - and whether Ireland can win the 2019 World Cup
- Brendan Fanning: We’ve climbed a mountain but will need a new plan to scale next one
- Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls miss the cut as Opta reveal statistical Six Nations Team of the Tournament