Such is Johnny Sexton’s position in Ireland’s set-up, that when the news of his injury dropped yesterday morning, the markets moved. Within minutes, France replaced Ireland as Guinness Six Nations favourites, a three-point spread became five.

Those who look at the cold hard facts believe the team is that reliant on their 36-year-old captain, which is a stark reflection on the situation Ireland find themselves in with less than 20 games to go until the 2023 World Cup.

Fittingly, tomorrow’s game takes place at the venue that will host all of their defining matches next year.

Now is the time for Ireland to break the cycle. To do so, they must go toe to toe with one of the world’s great and powerful teams without their on-field general and spiritual leader.

In his place is Joey Carbery, a player still talked about in terms of potential despite the fact that he’s the Munster out-half; a 26-year-old man with 28 caps to his name.

He’s got a Grand Slam, a Heineken Champions Cup and a PRO14 title under his belt, plus a few wins over the All Blacks off the bench. This is his 10th time starting for Ireland.

Read More

Sure, this is his first Six Nations start, but he came off the bench after 24 minutes away from home against Scotland in the 2019 Championship and ran the show, kicking his goals and creating the defining score for Keith Earls.

Expand Close Johnny Sexton, right, chats with Rónan Kelleher during Ireland squad training this week. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnny Sexton, right, chats with Rónan Kelleher during Ireland squad training this week. Photo: Sportsfile

Having Carbery to start with Jack Carty in reserve leaves Ireland in a far stronger position than they were a year ago when Sexton missed the clash with France.

Back then, Andy Farrell turned to Billy Burns to start, with Ross Byrne on the bench.

It didn’t go well and Sexton returned for Italy in round three.

All the while, Farrell was waiting for Carbery to return.

This would not be his first Six Nations start if he hadn’t had such a bad run of injuries, and once he’s available, the thought of going into battle without Sexton becomes less of a concern.

Add in the presence of Carty and you have two strong No 10s in your matchday 23.

Like Carbery, the Connacht man has endured his own struggles and has come out the other side. His form this year has been excellent; he’s a more mature player to the one that played his way into Ireland’s World Cup campaign and then unfairly carried the can for their shortcomings.

Imagine his motivation to prove a point as he wakes up in Paris ahead of his first international in two years.

If things go well in Paris, then Farrell will return knowing that his reliance on Sexton has been lessened. If they don’t, he’ll be reminded of how much of a priority it is to get this right.

That doesn’t mean the captain will be jettisoned – that’d be a crazy call – but relying on a 38-year-old at a World Cup where Ireland will be required to play South Africa, Scotland and France or New Zealand in quick succession is risky business.

Sexton’s current form is so impressive it is impossible to leave him out.

But then, a hamstring comes from nowhere and takes him out, reminding everyone that it is imperative not to rely on any one individual in a team sport.

It’s the coach’s job to see all the angles.

Farrell has built an Irish side capable of playing some beautiful rugby. They are a team that can mix sublime skills with some ferocious physicality.

And yet there is the nagging doubt that the most important cog in the system could come loose at any moment.

The Carbery question is just one equation they must solve in Paris.

The No 10 will be operating away from home and behind a pack that will meet its match in the French who are ready to unleash six monstrous forwards off their bench tomorrow.

Sexton is the team’s dominant personality, so others will need to step into the leadership vacuum.

Whether it’s the captain James Ryan or his lieutenants Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong or the experienced bench that includes the Munster, Ulster and Connacht skippers as well as the vastly experienced Conor Murray, Cian Healy and Robbie Henshaw, there are strong voices that need to be heard.

Leinster and Ireland have struggled to cope with players of the athletic profile of Cyrille Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Paul Willemse and Romain Taofifénua who will look to pin them into a corner and beat the living daylights out of them.

If they succeed, that will suck the life out of Ireland’s skilful tight-five, denying Jamison Gibson-Park the quick ball he thrives on.

Out the back, France have game-breakers and playmakers across the field; they’ll test this Ireland defence like no one has in their last nine undefeated matches.

Under Farrell, Ireland have never successfully chased a game. If the French get on a roll in Paris, there’ll be a new scenario for the players.

That is the challenge and as international sportsmen they should relish the prospect.

Joey Carbery once said he wanted to be the best player in the world, while he is not happy being back-up to anyone.

He’s not thinking about the captain’s misfortune, he’s backing himself to lead a new Ireland to a memorable victory that will keep their title ambitions alive while also making the case that he should keep his place for Italy.

If he manages it, it will keep Ireland on course for their short-term goal of silverware while easing their biggest major long-term fear.

It’s a big if, but this day was always going to arrive. Let’s see if they’re ready.