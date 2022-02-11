| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Losing Johnny Sexton can't be end of world for Ireland - we have able replacements in leadership and ability

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Talking Point

Ireland skipper Jonathan Sexton will miss the Six Nations clash with France following an injury picked up during the week. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Johnny Sexton, right, chats with Rónan Kelleher during Ireland squad training this week. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland skipper Jonathan Sexton will miss the Six Nations clash with France following an injury picked up during the week. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland skipper Jonathan Sexton will miss the Six Nations clash with France following an injury picked up during the week. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton, right, chats with Rónan Kelleher during Ireland squad training this week. Photo: Sportsfile

Johnny Sexton, right, chats with Rónan Kelleher during Ireland squad training this week. Photo: Sportsfile

/

Ireland skipper Jonathan Sexton will miss the Six Nations clash with France following an injury picked up during the week. Photo: Sportsfile

Such is Johnny Sexton’s position in Ireland’s set-up, that when the news of his injury dropped yesterday morning, the markets moved. Within minutes, France replaced Ireland as Guinness Six Nations favourites, a three-point spread became five.

Those who look at the cold hard facts believe the team is that reliant on their 36-year-old captain, which is a stark reflection on the situation Ireland find themselves in with less than 20 games to go until the 2023 World Cup.

Most Watched

Privacy