Lions star Williams out of Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland

Liam Williams will miss Wales’ opening Six Nations match after being sent off playing for Scarlets (David Davies/PA)

Lions full-back Liam Williams has been suspended for three weeks meaning he'll miss Wales' Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The Scarlets star was sent off in his side's game against Cardiff Blues last weekend for a high tackle.

He went before a Guinness PRO14 disciplinary committee today and was handed a four week ban, reduced to three after Williams admitted fault and showed remorse.

He'll miss two Scarlets games this month, including their January 30 clash with Leinster, before sitting out the home game against Andy Farrell's side.

Having lost twice in Dublin last year, Wales host Ireland on the opening weekend and the loss of Williams is a big blow to head coach Wayne Pivac's plans.

The head coach is already sweating on the fitness of captain Alun-Wyn Jones who is recovering from injury.

