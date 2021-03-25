Letting Genge away with shameful act sends terrible message to children playing the game

Are you f***ing serious? Was that the response to the fact Ellis Genge was not cited for what he did to Johnny Sexton on Saturday. Well no, that is what Kyle Sinckler said in response to a refereeing decision by his former Harlequins team-mate Karl Dickson in a Premiership match in January.

The bad language was picked up by BT Sport’s mikes and the referee called him over to warn him that if it was repeated he would be sent from the field.

I don’t think I have played or watched a rugby game where there wasn’t bad language. “Part of the game, innit?”

It is not part of the game, however, when it is directed at the referee, and so the independent citing commissioner decided to take action against Sinckler and he was banned for two weeks.

It is quite incredible the degree of inconsistency between what can get you a ban and what is deemed not worthy of one – even though you should be in real trouble.

We all saw what Genge did to Sexton. It was a malicious and shameful act.

It also sent a signal to kids around the world that you can do this sort of thing and get away with it.

There were no guarantees Sexton would come out of the encounter without a serious injury. How could we be sure Genge’s elbow did not cause a detached retina or damage Sexton’s larynx? The elbow made contact with both organs.

Don’t let that deter you, kids. If there is someone on the ground who is fair game for a good doing, well just go on and do him. It’s all part of the game, innit?

World Rugby could and should have intervened but unfortunately they have bigger fish to fry – about 120 at the last count.

Genge knew he was out the gap when he walked out of the Aviva Stadium. He didn’t, like many media outlets reported, have to stew for 48 hours before blowing a sigh of relief.

The independent commissioner had his own reasons for not following through. He could not but have been aware of the incident because the whole rugby world saw it on TV or on social media. How is it that it was let go unpunished?

I assume the commissioner sits away from the live action in the same area as the TMO because no matter how good your seat is in the stadium there is no chance you will pick up, on average, about a dozen acts that should be scrutinised from every Test match.

There are upwards of 20 cameras at a game and the TMO’s gallery is the best place to sit if you want to pick up all the X-rated stuff.

You are not there to watch the match, you are there to pick up acts of foul play the referee might miss. If you enjoy the game, you are not doing your job.

Teams are no longer able to make a citing because in former times it became a game of tit for tat. It became a game of poker.

“I will call a neck roll.”

“I will raise you an eye gouge and an knee to the back.”

“Your eye gouge and a knee to the back plus a kick to the head.”

This is what the independent commissioner was to rule out. If one of your players had an illegal act visited upon him you could cite the transgressor but you were always open to being counter-claimed.

And so, rather than risk one of your players also receiving a ban, everyone kept schtum unless the injured player’s head wasn’t still attached to their body.



Nowadays, the independent commissioner informs both sets of team management that he will be citing a player for foul play. This should be made known pretty much immediately after the game.

If the commissioner misses something they have 48 hours to cite. If they report having seen nothing they will ask the management teams if they have seen anything or want to point out any player for anything illegal during the match.

It is my sad duty to report there is an unwritten rule that teams will not make any citing themselves. If it is not picked up by the referee, the TMO or the citing commissioner then there is a code of omerta.

Since the introduction of the independent citing commissioner, not one major international side has come forward to cite a player for foul play.

If Mathieu Raynal saw something but said they would check it later, that was not the way the issue should have been dealt with.

If the TMO saw something and did not draw the referee’s attention to it, that is not the way to deal with the situation either.

If the team knew what happened and did not report it to the citing officer that is also just wrong.

If the citing officer was aware of the act committed by Genge and decided it was not worthy of a citing, well just exactly where is the game?

This is not the first time Genge has got away with crossing the line on a rugby pitch. I suspect it won’t be the last. He has just received an endorsement to keep doing it.

It will be interesting to see if both parties are picked to play for the Lions against South Africa this summer.

“Hi Ellis, great to see you again – now that I still have two eyes left.”

Tendai Mtawarira tweeted that Genge “needs to be dealt with”. Yes, he should, ‘Beast’, but by whom?

The action last week was restorative and really good to watch. I thought, though, that Brice Dulin’s try at the death was a reward for investment in the purer elements of the game.

Wales surprised me with their doggedness and aggression allied with a cynicism that is hard to bear.

They did show good intelligence and their skill levels once again confounded anyone who doubted them, but France never should have had to wait until the last play of the game to seal the deal.

There was one moment in that movement that warmed the heart and confirmed France are on the way back.

As the ball went from right to left it met Gael Fickou in the line. As he looked up he saw he had a three-on-two, with Arthur Vincent and Dulin outside him and with only George North and replacement scrum-half Tomos Williams marking them.

How many times have we seen an attacking side with an overlap fall to the drift or get pushed into touch purely due to a lack of understanding of how to actually convert an overlap?

Fickou, when he realised what was on, could have, like a lot of international centres, just shipped the ball out wide and hoped Dulin’s pace would get him past Williams.

However, he did the correct thing when he received the ball – he held it in two hands, showed it to North and stepped inside a little bit, enough to check North, and paused for a beautiful half-second delay before the pass was given and the drift was beaten.

Williams had to hold too and Fickou’s pass to Vincent was accurate and delivered at pace.

Vincent also held up Williams who then had no chance when the final pass was executed. It was great to see it.

Closer to home, it is only a matter of time before Munster beat Leinster in a match that counts. Saturday may be that time.