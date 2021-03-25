| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Letting Genge away with shameful act sends terrible message to children playing the game

Neil Francis

England prop Ellis Genge is no stranger to moments of ill discipline on the rugby pitch. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

England prop Ellis Genge is no stranger to moments of ill discipline on the rugby pitch. Photo: Getty

England prop Ellis Genge is no stranger to moments of ill discipline on the rugby pitch. Photo: Getty

England prop Ellis Genge is no stranger to moments of ill discipline on the rugby pitch. Photo: Getty

Are you f***ing serious? Was that the response to the fact Ellis Genge was not cited for what he did to Johnny Sexton on Saturday. Well no, that is what Kyle Sinckler said in response to a refereeing decision by his former Harlequins team-mate Karl Dickson in a Premiership match in January.

The bad language was picked up by BT Sport’s mikes and the referee called him over to warn him that if it was repeated he would be sent from the field.

I don’t think I have played or watched a rugby game where there wasn’t bad language. “Part of the game, innit?”

Most Watched

Privacy