Let’s be brutally honest – we’re a limited team playing a very limited brand of rugby

Tony Ward

Industrious: Jamison Gibson-Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Industrious: Jamison Gibson-Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There was a time when Irish sides playing the French were almost content in post-match analysis to be tagged plucky in defeat. I’d like to think I was never part of those teams but in the general acceptance that we gave it our best shot, despite losing, I may well have been.

Point is that professional rugby has moved the game so far on from that yet the feeling yesterday, when departing Lansdowne Road, was of an Irish performance in which we gave it a right good lash and yet despite coming up just two points short were in with a real shout right to the very end.

Irish rugby has to be more advanced and yesterday, despite all the huffing and puffing, it wasn’t. The better team – at least the one attempting to put together the more constructively adventurous rugby – came out on top and that is how it should be. It wasn’t classic Gallic attacking play from days of yore but that steady climb is under way.

