Saturday 17 March 2018

Leo Varadkar's embarrassing tricolour gaffe as he wishes Joe Schmidt's Ireland all the best in quest for Grand Slam

David Smith

Leo Varadkar has made an embarrassing error while wishing the Ireland rugby team luck in Twickenham today.

The Taoiseach wished Irish people around the world a happy St. Patrick's Day on Twitter, and gave a special mention to Joe Schmidt's side, who face England today in London.

"There’s been a phenomenal response to our #ThisIsIreland video," he tweeted.

"More than 3.2million views so far. #HappyStPatricksDay to everyone around the world and #COYBIG in #Twickenham !! #IREvENG."

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Leo used an Ivory Coast flag in place of the tricolour. In his next tweet, the Irish flag was used correctly, but an American football icon was used instead of a rugby ball.

Needless to say, Twitter had plenty to say about the Taoiseach's error.

Online Editors

