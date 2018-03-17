Leo Varadkar's embarrassing tricolour gaffe as he wishes Joe Schmidt's Ireland all the best in quest for Grand Slam
Leo Varadkar has made an embarrassing error while wishing the Ireland rugby team luck in Twickenham today.
The Taoiseach wished Irish people around the world a happy St. Patrick's Day on Twitter, and gave a special mention to Joe Schmidt's side, who face England today in London.
"There’s been a phenomenal response to our #ThisIsIreland video," he tweeted.
"More than 3.2million views so far. #HappyStPatricksDay to everyone around the world and #COYBIG in #Twickenham !! #IREvENG."
There’s been a phenomenal response to our #ThisIsIreland video. More than 3.2million views so far. #HappyStPatricksDay ☘️ to everyone around the world and #COYBIG in #Twickenham !! 🏈🇨🇮 #IREvENG https://t.co/XOshGP9cRE— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 17, 2018
However, Twitter users were quick to point out that Leo used an Ivory Coast flag in place of the tricolour. In his next tweet, the Irish flag was used correctly, but an American football icon was used instead of a rugby ball.
🇮🇪 🏈☘️🇮🇪🏈☘️🇮🇪☘️🏈— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 17, 2018
Needless to say, Twitter had plenty to say about the Taoiseach's error.
That is the flag of the Ivory Coast.— Sean Pilgrims (@seanp023) March 17, 2018
Embarrassing coming from our Taoiseach.
🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪
Not a great week for the Ivory Coast prime minister Leo Varadkar 🙈 https://t.co/UpNiJQ2U8q— Eamon O Reilly (@_eamonoreilly) March 17, 2018
Online Editors
