Leader, field marshal, setter of standards – Johnny Sexton delivers one final Six Nations Saturday for the ages

ON this landmark evening, his number ten shirt might have been lined with ermine and worn with a glinting diadem.

For one last thunderous championship night, Johnny Sexton was sovereign on a Six Nations Saturday.

The Aviva swooned and curtsied before its timeless and beloved monarch; the King of Lansdowne Road - “Ireland’s best ever player,” according to Jamie Heaslip – offered smiles and sheepish waives in response to the devotion.

For the longest time Johnny has been Irish rugby’s master switch, its skeleton key, the player who can illuminate every room in the house with a single flourish, open any closed door.

This was not the end, not when the World Cup remains the alpha and omega of the closing chapters of his story in green, but it felt like the terminus of a part of the Sexton story.

And the cartographer of the Dubliner’s life had mapped out something fittingly seismic for his farewell: A Grand Slam secured in his home city, a nation palpitating and euphoric.

A night overloaded with emotion, one that brought a tear to the eyes of hard and grizzled old warriors.

There was an anxious opening 30 minutes when Ireland seemed paralysed by the scale of the prize.

Fittingly it was Sexton’s boot and a record-breaking score that sees him stand alone on top of the Six Nations scoring charts that ironed out the early creases in Ireland’s play.

In the second half, playing against 14 Englishmen, a nervy contest transformed into a rapturous coronation.

For the second time in a manner of days, just 100 hours after Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore galloped up the Cheltenham hill as if guided from the heavens by Jack de Bromhead, a sporting occasion had carried us to the stars.

A celebration, a wrapping of Sexton in love, that warmed the audience with the fire of pure being.

The writer Don DeLillo is not a known rugby aficionado, but a line from the American resonated in the floodtide of emotion.

“Sometimes I see something so moving I know I’m not supposed to linger. See it and leave. If you stay too long, you wear out the wordless shock. Love it and trust it and leave.”

And yet, a howitzer shell could have dropped on the Aviva and still nobody would have been inclined to leave.

Some 50,000 supporters understood that they might never know such an occasion again.

What can be described as a wild deluge of human music – a chorus of uncontainable exhilaration, a deranged outpouring of joy, a oneness of being - flooded the arena.

Sexton’s last act as a Six Nations captain was to lead his team to a first Grand Slam secured on home soil and now, a high–voltage charge of electricity sparked in the Dublin air.

The fizz of being in the vicinity of history combined with a hunger to salute to an all-time great. It lent the coliseum the combustible, effervescent feel of a constantly detonating tank of nitroglycerin.

Sexton is not alone in facing the dusk (Cian Healy and Peter O’Mahony understand the hourglass is emptying), but a generational talent reaching the final bend on the Six Nations road added another layer of tumult to the occasion.

Spiky, combative, railing with unceasing fury against both time and any slippage in his or his compadres’ standards, the out-half remains a grandmaster of the playmaking art.

Irish rugby’s irreplaceable listed building, yet still its most voguish, vital landmark.

Leader, competitor, field-marshal, setter of standards.

The commendations from his former team-mates spoke of the cavernous space he will leave at the heart of Irish rugby when he abdicates this autumn.

Rob Kearney distilled it down to its essence: “He is so much more to this team that just a player. Without this one person the golden generation of the last 15 years would not have achieved all it has.”

As the volume somehow rose even higher, Shane Horgan talked of “what’s he contributed to Irish rugby and Irish life – a decade of consistent winning.”

The first half – at least until Dan Sheehan bursting through the English cover as if fired from a cannon for a settling Irish try, quickly followed by English full-back Freddie Steward’s red card for a high, dangerous elbow to Hugo Keenan’s head – had been horribly tense.

The occasion seemed to weigh on Ireland, the imperious free-flowing team of recent weeks guilty of uncharacteristic handling errors and soft turnovers, lacking a cutting edge.

England, unrecognisable from the rabble that succumbed to a Twickenham humiliation at France’s hand a week earlier, eased into a six-point lead.

The crowd were desperate for something to cheer, Sexton’s record-breaking 560th Six Nations point greeted with a standing ovation – then from Ryan Baird’s line-out win and a lovely Josh van der Flier reverse pass came the explosive Sheehan finish.

Finally, the tension eased and the highly-strung crowd could at last exhale.

A Saturday for the ages, his competitive fire stoked to white-hot, the keys to the kingdom jangling in the pockets of Ireland’s timeless prince.