| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Leader, field marshal, setter of standards – Johnny Sexton delivers one final Six Nations Saturday for the ages

Roy Curtis

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy. Expand

Close

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy.

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy.

Johnny Sexton lifts the Six Nations trophy.

ON this landmark evening, his number ten shirt might have been lined with ermine and worn with a glinting diadem.

For one last thunderous championship night, Johnny Sexton was sovereign on a Six Nations Saturday.

Most Watched

Privacy