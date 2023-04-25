Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’

Ireland, sixth in the table with no points, will need a bonus point win in Edinburgh to be in with a chance of avoiding a bottom place finish for the first time since 2004. Ireland have only scored two tries in this year’s tournament - captain Nichola Fryday’s try against Wales in round one and they were awarded a penalty try against Italy in round three.

Scotland recorded their first win of this year’s Women’s Six Nations with a bonus point victory over Italy last weekend while Ireland are on a run of four consecutive defeats with an average losing margin of 35 points per game. They will need their attack to click against Scotland on the final day.

“Yeah, 100 per cent a cup final. We can’t look at it any other way. I think they’re going to be a good side. They’re coming off the back of a win and some good experience in that backline,” Delany said today.

“I’ve played against a lot of them in the Premier 15s over the last few years and they’re really good quality players but for us it’s about being more clinical in attack. So back to focusing on us rather than too much against them.

"I think they play sometimes a similar defensive system to us. So I think we know how to exploit that for definite. And just making sure we’re taking care of some of their big threats.”

Ireland go into the final round after a 0-48 loss to England at Musgrave Park last Saturday. Delany says there are aspects of their performance that will give them belief.

“We have to take confidence from that. To hold that kind of a world class team to nil for 30 minutes in that second half, you can’t but be proud of that. A bit unfortunate that last few tries and maybe showed a bit of fatigue at the end but I think, overall, we’ve got to be really positive and pretty happy with that performance on the whole.

“You’re got to (keep morale high), if you don’t, you’d go a bit crazy. You’ve got to focus on the positives, how we’ve grown not only individually but I think within the system that we’ve created as well under Greg (McWilliams), Briggsy (Niamh Briggs) and John (McKee).

"We’ve got to focus on the positives, the big hits, some of those line-breaks, the defensive turnovers and the really good performance against England.

"We’re not being naïve, we’re focusing on the positives equally but we’re very critical of each other. We are definitely focusing on those areas that we can improve but you got to have a balance between the two.”

The team that finishes bottom of the table will go into Tier 3 of the new WXV competition later this year. While the team that finishes fifth will face a play-off with Spain to determine which team will qualify for Tier 2 or Tier 3.