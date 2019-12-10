Knee injury to rule Johnny Sexton out for start of Six Nations

The out-half underwent an initial scan on Sunday and after it failed to determine the full extent of the problem, he visited a specialist yesterday for further examination.

Sexton has been ruled out of this weekend's return game against Northampton at the Aviva Stadium with Ross Byrne set to start.

Leinster will know more about how long Sexton will be on the sidelines over the coming days, but the Independent.ie understands it could be several weeks as there is concern that he has suffered ligament damage.

Should the 34-year-old miss any of the Six Nations, it would be a blow to new head coach Andy Farrell as he also has concerns over Joey Carbery (ankle), who hasn't played since the World Cup, but is hoping to return for Munster over the festive period.

With Jack Carty struggling to recapture his best form, the door would reopen for Byrne who missed out on selection for Japan.

The 24-year-old is used to stepping into Sexton's shoes at Leinster, and he has been backed to do so again in Saturday's Champions Cup clash for which James Ryan is also a doubt with a head injury.

"He's stepped up to the mark time and time again," assistant coach Robin McBryde said of Byrne.

"I don't envisage there being anything different on the weekend. Johnny has been around the group this morning in the meetings.

"Whenever I've come across anyone whose had an injury, it just gives someone else an opportunity to get out there and show what they can do and nine times out of ten where we've given that opportunity, they've stepped up to the mark.

"As good as Johnny is, Ross has been great for us as well."

