Just when Ireland needed their leaders to control the game, they made costly error after costly error

Ruaidhri O'Connor

Jonathan Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave during the defeat to Wales. (Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile)

Jonathan Sexton is attended to by team physio Keith Fox, left, and team doctor Dr Ciaran Cosgrave during the defeat to Wales. (Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile)

Ireland lost leaders at key stages of this bizarre, enthralling and brutal match, but they suffered defeat because their senior men made bad errors at the worst possible time.

Peter O’Mahony’s red card made it difficult, but his team-mates’ response in the ensuing 27 minutes of the first-half was the best period of play we’ve seen from Andy Farrell’s team despite the superb James Ryan’s injury making things worse.

They scored 13 unanswered points and had Wales rattled. Their approach was relentlessly physical and there was an acknowledgment that it was unsustainable.

