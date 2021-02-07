Just when Ireland needed their leaders to control the game, they made costly error after costly error

Ireland lost leaders at key stages of this bizarre, enthralling and brutal match, but they suffered defeat because their senior men made bad errors at the worst possible time.

Peter O’Mahony’s red card made it difficult, but his team-mates’ response in the ensuing 27 minutes of the first-half was the best period of play we’ve seen from Andy Farrell’s team despite the superb James Ryan’s injury making things worse.

They scored 13 unanswered points and had Wales rattled. Their approach was relentlessly physical and there was an acknowledgment that it was unsustainable.

Ireland tried to conserve energy after the break by kicking the ball to Wales, but their inaccuracy just invited the hosts into the game and all their hard work was undone as they compounded error on error and gave themselves too much to chase.

This should be a watershed moment for the coach, because it was the senior players who lost the plot.

O’Mahony’s red card was reckless from an experienced player who saw red for something similar, if less forceful, while playing for Munster in Wales earlier this season.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton were painfully slow at times, but they still controlled things well before half-time before losing their way after the break with costly loose kicks.

Keith Earls coughed up a penalty when calm was needed most, Garry Ringrose attempted an offload that must have had his old coach Joe Schmidt spitting out his cocoa as he watched on from New Zealand.

Moments of ill-discipline were made worse by poor defending for both tries. And yet, the game was still on the line in the final moments as the 14-men produced an All Blacks-like assault with Hugo Keenan, Ringrose, James Lowe and Jordan Larmour trying to punish Gareth Davies’ error and looking like they might just cut loose.

It all came down to Billy Burns’ capacity to find touch from a penalty.

He’s done it a million times and normally he’d nail it in his sleep, but the Ulster vice-captain has never done it live on such a big stage with the stakes so high.

Earlier, he’d tried a cross-kick when he had men screaming for the pass, but it is the final error that will haunt him forever.

On a sliding scale his error was nowhere near as bad as O’Mahony’s, but it cost the team dear.

And it showed the folly of persisting with Sexton at all times when his deputies get no chance to learn on the job.

There is no better example for Farrell than the performance of the support cast in Cardiff.

Tadhg Beirne was immense, Robbie Henshaw sensational, Josh van der Flier a tyro and Andrew Porter was outrageously physical.

The bench came in and tore up the script, refusing to accept a result that seemed to have slipped beyond the 14-men.

In one carry, Rónan Kelleher provided the evidence for him to be backed as the team’s future at hooker. Dave Kilcoyne’s power was a huge addition, Jamison Gibson-Park shifted the tempo and suddenly the Welsh were nervous.

France are coming to town on Sunday buzzing from their win over a ridiculously ambitious Italian side who played into their hands.

Ireland have injury worries and the effort will take a toll, but it’s a game they can win.

Farrell’s first year in charge was marred by inconsistency but if his team can produce that level of accuracy out of touch, can be that combative when contesting the opposition’s throw, that physical around the park and that dangerous with ball in hand then they’ll be a handful for anyone.

Although they struggled to break a Welsh defence with an extra man down, Ireland’s work at the ruck was impressive and continued the good work on evidence in the final game of 2020 against Scotland.

Their ambition while chasing the game and handling skills were further evidence that they can cause problems to the opposition when given the chance.

Some of those who gave their best performances in green were undone by the most experienced players.

O’Mahony is the obvious one and his likely ban will open the door for Rhys Ruddock and Gavin Coombes. Jack Conan must surely be worth another look.

Murray looks likely to remain in the team. He’s been in good form recently and did a lot right before half-time but his second-half was poor.

Rather than include a rival like the in-form Luke McGrath or John Cooney, Farrell has picked an impact player in Jamison Gibson-Park and one for the future in Craig Casey.

Gibson-Park did start in Twickenham, but with questions over Sexton’s ability to get over his head injury it’s a safe bet that Murray will be wearing No 9 opposite the sensational Antoine Dupont next week.

Sexton remains the team’s biggest issue and Burns’ awful error will do nothing to persuade the coaches that it’s time to move on.

It shouldn’t detract from the fact that the Leinster man is not the player he once was and is unlikely to get better as the seasons go on.

Like his understudy, he missed an important kick to touch – a growing feature of his game in recent years – but his general movement and decision-making simply isn’t as sharp as it used to be.

His head injury may rule him out, meaning Farrell must choose between the damaged Burns and Ross Byrne who has yet to convince in green.

Regardless of whether he’s cleared to play, Sexton will miss some of the team’s training sessions this week so that gives the coach cover to try someone else if he wants to but there is no indication that that’s on his radar right now.

Farrell was clearly frustrated in the aftermath and understandably so.

But, when he sifts through the footage before gathering his thoughts he’ll see a succession of strong performances from players who are clearly playing for him.

His instinct will be to trust his big leaders to learn from the experience and come back stronger, but the lesson is surely that backing in-form, dynamic players is the way forward.

It won’t feel like it, but a losing bonus point in those circumstances is not a bad result. Now, it is up to the management to match the team’s bravery and ignore reputation in the selection room.